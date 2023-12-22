'Saltburn's Bathtub Scene Is Scandalizing Gen Z & We're LIVING For The Hilarious Reactions

Today, Saltburn, one of the most talked about movies of the year, is finally available on Amazon Prime Video, which means that many people are getting the chance to watch it for the first time and experience THAT scene.

Since the movie premiered in theaters a month ago, TikTok has been choked full of people reacting with shock and horror at the now infamous bathtub scene that involves…ahem…slurping, Anna Menta wrote for Decider.

Saltburn follows Oliver (Barry Keoghan), a nerdy, low-income Oxford student who becomes dangerously obsessed with his wealthy classmate Felix (Jacob Elordi) when he invites Oliver to spend the summer at his family's sprawling estate.

In case you've missed this super gay thriller, the bath scene finds Oliver sneakily watching Felix masturbate while standing in the bathtub. This part of the scene is pretty tame; you mostly see Eloridi's back and flexing neck muscles, and the camera never pans down below his waist, but it's the way the scene ends that has the whole of the internet buzzing.

After Elordi's character exits the bathroom, Keoghan climbs into the bathtub, crouches down, and first licks and then fully SLURPS up his newly acquired friend's semen. While this doesn't seem that scandalous to us, it has produced a ton of hilarious TikTok reaction videos, mostly from Gen Z.

@cholemoshoda's video, which now has over 140,000 likes, shows two female friends sitting in a dark theater happily munching on popcorn until the bathtub scene comes up, and they both freeze with shocked looks on their faces.