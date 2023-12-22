Scroll To Top
Saltburn's Bathtub Scene Is Scandalizing Gen Z & We're LIVING For The Hilarious Reactions

Barry Keoghan kneeling in a bathtub in 'Saltburn'
Courtesy of Prime Video

TikTokers are going viral reacting to Saltburn and we can't get enough!

Today, Saltburn, one of the most talked about movies of the year, is finally available on Amazon Prime Video, which means that many people are getting the chance to watch it for the first time and experience THAT scene.

Since the movie premiered in theaters a month ago, TikTok has been choked full of people reacting with shock and horror at the now infamous bathtub scene that involves…ahem…slurping, Anna Menta wrote for Decider.

Saltburn follows Oliver (Barry Keoghan), a nerdy, low-income Oxford student who becomes dangerously obsessed with his wealthy classmate Felix (Jacob Elordi) when he invites Oliver to spend the summer at his family's sprawling estate.

In case you've missed this super gay thriller, the bath scene finds Oliver sneakily watching Felix masturbate while standing in the bathtub. This part of the scene is pretty tame; you mostly see Eloridi's back and flexing neck muscles, and the camera never pans down below his waist, but it's the way the scene ends that has the whole of the internet buzzing.

After Elordi's character exits the bathroom, Keoghan climbs into the bathtub, crouches down, and first licks and then fully SLURPS up his newly acquired friend's semen. While this doesn't seem that scandalous to us, it has produced a ton of hilarious TikTok reaction videos, mostly from Gen Z.

@cholemoshoda's video, which now has over 140,000 likes, shows two female friends sitting in a dark theater happily munching on popcorn until the bathtub scene comes up, and they both freeze with shocked looks on their faces.

@cholemoshoda AYO THAT’S SUS 👀 #saltburnfilm #saltburnmovie #jacobelordi #barrykeoghan #happythanksgiving #fyp ♬ original sound - Ian Asher

At first, we thought it was just the straights who were shocked by the scene, but Abby Butler (@flabbygutler) made a funny video that already has close to 400,000 likes that shows three gay friends watching Saltburn together, looking bored until the bathtub scene comes up and they all start squirming, shrieking, and gagging.

@flabbygutler grow up and drink some bath water #saltburn ♬ sophs awful edit thats gone viral - sophie

Sean (@seansvv) starts his reaction video, which already has over 100,000 likes and was flagged as "sensitive content," by saying, "I just watched Saltburn, and you guys weren't going to f*cking tell me?!" He then explains the scene in great detail, comparing the combination of Eloridi's man milk and water to egg drop soup. Shudders.

@seansvv Saltburn, The “Tub Scene,” and More - Let’s Talk About It #saltburn #jacobelordi #barrykeoghan #emeraldfennell #moviescene #review ♬ original sound - SEAN

Some people are even reacting to the mere knowledge the infamous scene exists before ever seeing the movie. @daiquirijecter is left sputtering and speechless after reading Elordi's interview with Variety, where he said, "I was like, 'Thank God, it's mine.' I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that."

@dollypartonysoprano #greenscreen #SALTBURN #OH?? #jacobelordi #barrykeoghan #foryou ♬ original sound - daiquiri jester

Usually, we'd say to get over yourself because this scene isn't that intense or taboo, but these reaction videos are providing us with laughs, so keep 'em coming…or cuming?

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

