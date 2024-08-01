Scroll To Top
Cardi B calls it a wrap on marriage with Offset, files for divorce

Cardi B and Offset
Paul Smith-Featureflash/Shutterstock

The rapper moved to dissolve the marriage following new cheating allegations.

rachiepants

It’s all over for Cardi B and Offset, again.

Yesterday, the “Money” singer filed a petition for divorce from her husband and fellow rapper Offset, Page Sixreports. The couple had previously separated in September 2020 only to reconcile in November 2020. But this time it may stick.

Earlier this week the Migos rapper was accused of cheating on his wife after being seen spending time with Big PrettyRedz who he had previously dated. “Shawty ain’t my shawty,” said Offset on an Instagram Live.

According to a source speaking with Page Six, it was not the latest cheating allegations that led Cardi to end the marriage. “They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the insider said. “This is something she wants to do.”

A source speaking with Rolling Stone shared that Cardi’s main concern is “obtaining primary custody” of the two children he couple share, Kulture, 5, and a son, Wave, 2.

Offset was reportedly not surprised that Cardi filed for divorce. “They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now,” a source told Rolling Stone. “It’s not something that happened overnight … They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling haas gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable.”

Sometimes love is not meant to last forever, but we wish them both the very best

Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto

