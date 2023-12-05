Cardi B And Offset Spark Break Up Rumors With Cryptic Instagram Posts

Is trouble brewing between Cardi B and Offset? Fans seem to think so after the two unfollowed one another on Instagram, sharing cryptic messages in the process.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the rappers weren’t listed amongst each others’ Instagram followers on Monday, although it’s unclear whether it was a mutual unfollow or if one blocked the other. But it was Cardi’s posts to her Instagram Stories that drew the most attention.

“You know when you just out grow relationships,” she wrote over a black screen, subsequently adding, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Meanwhile, Offset shared a clip from Scarface that featured Al Pacino saying “Who do I trust? Me,” which some have interpreted as possibly related to whatever drama might be going on between him and his wife.

The couple initially got together in 2017, secretly getting married later that year and welcoming their first child in July 2018. However, their relationship has been punctuated by breakups and cheating scandals, with Cardi filing for divorce in 2020 before taking Offset back just one mother later. He went on to publicly accuse her of cheating earlier this year, with her responding by singing the first verse of Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated” — “You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of” — in a Twitter Spaces conversation. The couple stuck it out after that, and it’s unclear whether this latest potential rift is just another bump in the blatantly rocky road of their relationship or if it’s the final straw. And, some cynical critics have pointed out, there’s actually a third option: publicity.