Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Cardi B And Offset Spark Break Up Rumors With Cryptic Instagram Posts

Cardi B And Offset Spark Break Up Rumors With Cryptic Instagram Posts

Offset, Cardi B
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

The two appear to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

rachelkiley

Is trouble brewing between Cardi B and Offset? Fans seem to think so after the two unfollowed one another on Instagram, sharing cryptic messages in the process.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the rappers weren’t listed amongst each others’ Instagram followers on Monday, although it’s unclear whether it was a mutual unfollow or if one blocked the other. But it was Cardi’s posts to her Instagram Stories that drew the most attention.

“You know when you just out grow relationships,” she wrote over a black screen, subsequently adding, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Meanwhile, Offset shared a clip from Scarface that featured Al Pacino saying “Who do I trust? Me,” which some have interpreted as possibly related to whatever drama might be going on between him and his wife.

The couple initially got together in 2017, secretly getting married later that year and welcoming their first child in July 2018. However, their relationship has been punctuated by breakups and cheating scandals, with Cardi filing for divorce in 2020 before taking Offset back just one mother later.

He went on to publicly accuse her of cheating earlier this year, with her responding by singing the first verse of Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated” — “You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of” — in a Twitter Spaces conversation.

The couple stuck it out after that, and it’s unclear whether this latest potential rift is just another bump in the blatantly rocky road of their relationship or if it’s the final straw. And, some cynical critics have pointed out, there’s actually a third option: publicity.

Whatever the case, there are clearly folks who will be watching and waiting to see how this all shakes out.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainmentMusic
cardi bdivorcerelationshipoffsetinstagrambreakup rumors
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About

Karan Brar, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

23 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio