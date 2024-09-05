6 celebrities you'd be shocked to know used to be Republicans

These celebs have gone from red to blue!
There are a shocking number of celebrities who are Republicans. Everyone from Kelsey Grammar and James Wood to Amber Rose and 50 Cent, but lucky for us some famous people who once supported the GOP have had second thoughts.
This presidential election cycle has been especially fraught because the LGBTQ+ community has so much to lose if Donald Trump wins and the Republicans get a majority in the House and the Senate. And while it can feel hopeless to try to change the minds of conservatives, these celebrities prove it’s possible to the MAGA party in your rearview mirror.
While you might expect celebs like Chuck Norris and Kid Rock to swing right, there are other actors and performers who you never would have guessed would have even dipped their tow in the conservative pound.
So, let’s check out the famous people who once loved the GOP and are now riding the blue wave!
Kelly Clarkson
DFree/Shutterstock
Pop star turned talk show host Kelly Clarkson endorsed Ron Paul when he was running for the Republican nomination back in 2012 and said she was a Republican but had voted for a Democrat in the last election.
Since then Clarkson has become much more liberal. She performed at Obama’s second inauguration and tweeted, “I am legitimately frightened for our nation,” in response to Trump saying that she could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose any votes. And in 2022, she had Hilary Clinton on her eponymous talk show and said that Arizona’s abortion ban was “insane” and that the country is “going backward,” The Hill reported.
Ricky Martin
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Way back in 2001, Ricky Martin headlined President George W. Bush’s inauguration alongside Beyoncé, but he quickly became outspoken in his criticism of the Iraq War. The Independent reports that in 2020, the pop star endorsed President Joe Biden and called out his fellow Latinos who were supporting Trump, calling it “scary” and adding, “Trumpeters make a lot of noise. And it’s scary to see their enthusiasm but us, we’re doing what’s right, the right way and we’ll see what happens in November.”
Sarah Michelle Gellar
DFree/Shutterstock
While Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar reportedly used to be a registered Republican, in 2016, she endorsed Hilary Clinton for president. Gellar gave an impassioned speech about why she was voting for Clinton at the BlogHer conference leading up to the election.
“I am incredibly honored that my daughter lives in a time where she sees that a woman can possibly be President,” she said. “I think that’s really important for daughters to understand that,” she explained. “Look it’s hard, both parties buy my products, you know what I mean? That being said, I’m with her. I have known that family for a very long time. I believe that, you know, that there’s a lot of change that can be made and like I said, I’m incredibly proud to be able to look at my 7-year-old daughter and when she says, ‘Mommy, one day can I be president?’ I can honestly say to her, ‘Yeah, there’s a chance that you could,’ which is not something that my mother could say to me when I was that age.
Beyonce
DFree/Shutterstock
Back in 2001, when Beyoncé was still part of Destiny’s Child, she performed at George W Bush’s inauguration, singing both “Independent Women, Part 1″ and “Jumpin’, Jumpin’.” At the time, this sparked a backlash, but Beyoncé assured fans she only did it for the kids.
“They really, really wanted us to do it, and he’s our president,” Beyoncé said at the time, according to Cheat Sheet. “He told us that we have a bigger influence on kids than he does a lot of the time, and he appreciates that we’re positive role models.”
Since then, Beyoncé has kept mostly quiet about her political beliefs, and although the rumor that she was set to perform at this year’s Democratic National Convention turned out to be false, she did give Kamala Harris permission to use her Lemonade song, “Freedom,” during her campaign.
Jon Cryer
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
In 2008, Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer attended a fundraiser for Sen. John McCain’s presidential run, but in recent years, he’s been outspoken in his opposition to Trump and got into a social media spat with Matt Gaetz where he called the congressman a “white supremacist.”
In 2020, when then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed that Trump denounced white supremacists, Cryer took to X to call him out, writing, “I’m a registered independent voter. I’ve voted for and supported both Republicans and Democrats in the past. But the GOP’s conversion to the cult of Trump has made it clear...I will never vote for another Republican ever again. Period.” Then, earlier this year, Cryer posted that Republicans who are loyal to Trump are in a “personality cult.”
Adam Sandler
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
The Billy Madison star reportedly donated money to a GOP candidate in 2007 and gave $2,100 to Rudy Giuliani’s failed presidential bid, and he performed at George W. Bush’s second inauguration. His friendship with Rob Schneider, who has become increasingly more conservative over the years, has also raised eyebrows among his fans, Newsweek reports.
Since then, Sandler has kept quiet about his political beliefs, so we don’t know for sure that he’s a Democrat now, but in 2019, he reprised his role as “Opera Man,” where a stanza in his song hilariously mocked Trump. ”Trumpa, Dumpa/They afraid to impeach/I get to make–a the wall/Putin make me his beetch,” Sandler said.