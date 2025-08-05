Watch MAGA politicians die inside as their voters turn on them at town hall meetings

Republicans may be in power right now, but that doesn't make them immune from criticism — even in bright red states like Nebraska — and one conservative’s constituents took that to a whole new level on Monday night.

The GOP is no stranger to being heckled and booed at city council meetings, rallies, and town hall meetings — just look at JD Vance’s propensity for inspiring anger in crowds — but House Republican Rep. Mike Flood just faced an onslaught of hostile Nebraskans when he tried to defend President Donald Trump’s massive spending and tax bill that contains cut to Medicaid, ABC News reports.

“Given your full-throated support of the bill, whatever we call it, and your view of the facts, I’d like to know how you expect tp pay back a lot of this debt that is going to be layered onto our grandchildren because we’re not willing to make our rich part of our society pay their fair share,” one Nebraskan in the audience asked the congressman to cheers from the crowd.

When Flood attempted to explain himself, he was drowned out by the audience chanting, “Tax the rich, tax the rich!” At other points during the town hall meeting, Flood was met with boos, heckling, and people shouting “vote him out” so loudly that he had to stop talking, including when he was trying to explain that cutting Medicaid was the answer to cutting healthcare costs, despite the Bipartisan Policy Center reporting that the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” will cost the country $3.4 trillion.

But it was one Nebraska citizen who took her opportunity at the podium to ask a question that has probably been on many people’s minds these days. While asking a “fiscal” question where she referenced ICE spending millions every day to illegally detain people, the makeshift immigration detention facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” and FEMA dollars being used to open “more concentration camps,” one woman asked, “How much does it cost for fascism? How much do the taxpayers have to pay for a fascist country?” as the crowd erupted in applause.

Flood may have just entered the “find out” stage of “f*ck around and find out,” but he isn’t the only Republican who is facing backlash from their constituents.

Iowa Republican Ashley Hinton was heckled and laughed at when she praised Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” and defended his decision to accept a jet from Qatar.

Angry constituents didn’t hold back when Republican Congressman Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) defended Trump and Elon Musk’s sweeping cuts to the government at a town hall meeting in March. The interaction with the crowd became so hostile that Edwards even had to be escorted from the building. “You’re taking away my Social Security, f*ck you!” one U.S. Veteran shouted while the crowd cheered him on and applauded.

Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall walked out of his own town hall meeting early after people angry about the Trump administration’s budget cuts and funding freezes made their voices heard. The senator was booed as he entered the meeting and was quickly asked questions about veterans being fired by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, but instead of answering his constituents questions, he ended the meeting and walked out.

Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds faced a contentious crowd at a town hall in April. The attendees shouted from the crowd while the congressman kept asking, “do you want to yell, or do you want to hear?” The crowd erupted into applause when one person asked, “Do you approve of Elon and DOGE invading our Social Security files? But Donalds only got boos when he tried to answer.