Book bans be damned, Dylan Mulvaney & Gus Kenworthy launch rebellious gay book clubs

Want a cozy activity with a riotous spirit? Join a book club . No wait, stay with us — because these book clubs are all about turning the page on censorship and homophobia.

Today trans actress Dylan Mulvaney and out Olympian Gus Kenworthy announced they are partnering with RuPaul’s book store Allstora and launching book clubs, which support the distribution of 2,500 banned books to LGBTQ+ organizations across the country with the help of the company's affiliated charity, The Rainbow Book Bus.

Not sure which club to join? Well… both! But here are the deets on each star’s club. Dylan Mulvaney will lead The Dylan Mulvaney Book Club, which focuses on “ pop culture, empowerment, and creativity,” according to the press release. “ Known for her vibrant energy and unapologetic authenticity, Mulvaney’s book club will inspire readers to embrace their unique stories while championing narratives that amplify individuality and joy.” She will also be releasing her first-ever book Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer on March 11, 2025, all about her life both pre- and post-transition.

“Having a book club was on my vision board for 2024, and I’m so excited to be able to fulfill this dream with a company like Allstora, which champions all voices,” said Mulvaney.

As for Kenworthy, he will be leaning into his identity as both an Olympic medalist and style icon with his club, Gus Kenworthy's Coffee Table Book Club. The focus of his book club will be highlighting “ visually stunning coffee table books, offering a unique lens into the worlds of art, fashion, and design. Members will explore creative works that inspire and challenge conventional thinking about beauty and culture.”

"I love what The Rainbow Book Bus is doing, and would have loved to have these books when I was going up,” said Kenworthy. “Everyone should have access to books that make them feel seen, loved, and supported."

While both clubs are exciting all on their own, even more important is that the membership subscription fees for the program will also fund the distribution of 2,500 banned books this holiday season to make sure that everyone has access to the queer stories that represent and speak to them.

"We're not just connecting readers to books; we're fighting for the right to read them," said Allstora CEO Eric Cervini. "With the help of these incredible hosts, we're shining a spotlight on vital stories while standing up to censorship."

So, if you've been looking for an excuse to pick up a book — or already are a bonafide worm, this is a great way to celebrate our stories and do some good in the process.