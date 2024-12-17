Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Book bans be damned, Dylan Mulvaney & Gus Kenworthy launch rebellious gay book clubs

Dylan Mulvaney and Gus Kenworthy
David Brandon Geeting; Brian Degenfelder

The out-and-proud duo is turning the page on censorship and homophobia.

rachiepants

Want a cozy activity with a riotous spirit? Join a book club. No wait, stay with us — because these book clubs are all about turning the page on censorship and homophobia.

Today trans actress Dylan Mulvaney and out Olympian Gus Kenworthy announced they are partnering with RuPaul’s book store Allstora and launching book clubs, which support the distribution of 2,500 banned books to LGBTQ+ organizations across the country with the help of the company's affiliated charity, The Rainbow Book Bus.

Not sure which club to join? Well… both! But here are the deets on each star’s club. Dylan Mulvaney will lead The Dylan Mulvaney Book Club, which focuses on “ pop culture, empowerment, and creativity,” according to the press release. “ Known for her vibrant energy and unapologetic authenticity, Mulvaney’s book club will inspire readers to embrace their unique stories while championing narratives that amplify individuality and joy.” She will also be releasing her first-ever book Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer on March 11, 2025, all about her life both pre- and post-transition.

“Having a book club was on my vision board for 2024, and I’m so excited to be able to fulfill this dream with a company like Allstora, which champions all voices,” said Mulvaney.

As for Kenworthy, he will be leaning into his identity as both an Olympic medalist and style icon with his club, Gus Kenworthy's Coffee Table Book Club. The focus of his book club will be highlighting “ visually stunning coffee table books, offering a unique lens into the worlds of art, fashion, and design. Members will explore creative works that inspire and challenge conventional thinking about beauty and culture.”

"I love what The Rainbow Book Bus is doing, and would have loved to have these books when I was going up,” said Kenworthy. “Everyone should have access to books that make them feel seen, loved, and supported."

While both clubs are exciting all on their own, even more important is that the membership subscription fees for the program will also fund the distribution of 2,500 banned books this holiday season to make sure that everyone has access to the queer stories that represent and speak to them.

"We're not just connecting readers to books; we're fighting for the right to read them," said Allstora CEO Eric Cervini. "With the help of these incredible hosts, we're shining a spotlight on vital stories while standing up to censorship."

So, if you've been looking for an excuse to pick up a book — or already are a bonafide worm, this is a great way to celebrate our stories and do some good in the process.

CelebritiesNewsBooks
dylan mulvaneygus kenworthyrupaul's drag raceallstorabanned booksbook clubgay book clubgay bookslgbtq bookstrans books
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio