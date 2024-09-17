Scroll To Top
JoJo Siwa's new gf has some thoughts & feelings about the singer's plan for having triplets

JoJo Siwa
Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Well, this is moving quickly!

rachelkiley

JoJo Siwa is already talking kids with her latest flame — and apparently, they're on the same page.

The Dance Moms alum has previously been open about her plan for becoming a mom herself. Not only does she know she wants to have kids, she's already decided exactly how many, their names, and how she wants everything to go down.

Freddie, Teddie, and Eddie will be born via three different surrogates when the time comes, making them "like triplets, but, like, not," as she toldCosmopolitan in July.

Of course, this is all just part of a theoretical future — Siwa has also stated she wants to have kids when she's 23, meaning she somewhere between 18 months and 2.5 years to go. But she recently told Us Weekly that she's already broached the topic with her new girlfriend, Dakayla Wilson.

"She is on board. Obviously, we’re both very young and she’s even younger than I am — she’s just about to turn 19," Siwa said. "I always bring up the Freddie, Eddie and Teddie conversation right away in a relationship."

The topic of kids came up back when she was dating Kylie Prew in 2022 as well. A clip from Siwa's docuseries, JoJo Goes, featured the two of them discussing the idea of their own future children coming to play on the beach.

It's hard to say whether things are moving at the same speed with Wilson. The two just made their relationship public in August, although it's unclear how long they've been dating. But clearly they're already making some time to look towards the future.

"She was always like, 'Oh, yeah, kids are going to be so fun to have,'" Siwa said. "That was when we were first talking, and now obviously that we’re more serious, it is definitely a more serious conversation. I’m like, 'We’ll get married and then we’ll visit that.'"

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

