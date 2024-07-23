Scroll To Top
Celebrities

JoJo Siwa has a WILD plan to start her family that involves three surrogates, we're GAGGED

JoJo Siwa wants to batch her children into three different surrogates
@ItsJoJoSiwa/Instagram

The babies would be "like triplets, but, like, not."

@andrewjstillman

JoJo Siwa may be knee-deep in her “gay pop” era, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still have a future family in the back of her mind.

In a recent episode of “If It Were Me” with Cosmopolitan, Siwa addressed her plans to bring forth three babies into the world, and we have to admit, we’re a little surprised at the direction she wants to go with her family.

“Because I’m gay as sh*t and I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person, I actually want to take three eggs and fertilize three eggs and have three surrogates,” she said. “So, technically, they’ll all be the same ‘batch,’ but they would all be born separately.”

She continued, “I’m going to have my surrogates, my babies, and then maybe the little birthdays will land on different days and they can be like triplets, but, like, not.”

This isn’t the first time Siwa has talked about having three kids, either. In April, she appeared on the Call Her Daddy Podcast, where she admitted to the host, Alex Cooper, that she wanted to name her children Eddie, Freddie, and Teddie.

Siwa also admitted she had tattoos of their names earlier this year on Access Hollywood, where she said one was dedicated to her "baby girl Freddie" and the other two to her "twin boys Eddie and Teddie."

@accesshollywood

World 🤝 #JoJoSiwa’s future kids

The same day as the Access Hollywood video aired, Siwa also posted a collage on her Instagram of her “48HRs in Florida,” where a photo of her getting a tattoo eludes to the children’s names in the caption.

“There are 4 photos in this slide that I can’t wait for you to understand what’s happening in them," she wrote. "Give me a few and you’ll know I promise. Any guesses?”

The children’s names were brought up in the Cosmopolitan interview, and when Siwa was asked what she would do if her partner didn’t approve of the names, she said, “That’s easy. I would break up with her. Divorce. That is something that I talk about very early on with partners. I’m like, ‘Just so you know, there are three children. Their names are Freddie, Eddie, and Teddie. I will have as many more as you want. However many more, but FET is coming, and they will be here in three years where you like it or not.' Those are my nuggets, and no one comes before my nuggets.”

As Siwa continues to explore her stardom, the 21-year-old may become a mother sooner than we know. Regardless of when it happens, we’re happy she has a plan for what she’d like to do, and we’re hopeful she can find a partner to join her, as she’s admitted she isn’t exactly lucky in love.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

