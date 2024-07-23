JoJo Siwa has a WILD plan to start her family that involves three surrogates, we're GAGGED

JoJo Siwa may be knee-deep in her “gay pop” era, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still have a future family in the back of her mind.

In a recent episode of “If It Were Me” with Cosmopolitan, Siwa addressed her plans to bring forth three babies into the world, and we have to admit, we’re a little surprised at the direction she wants to go with her family.

“Because I’m gay as sh*t and I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person, I actually want to take three eggs and fertilize three eggs and have three surrogates,” she said. “So, technically, they’ll all be the same ‘batch,’ but they would all be born separately.”

See on Instagram She continued, “I’m going to have my surrogates, my babies, and then maybe the little birthdays will land on different days and they can be like triplets, but, like, not.” This isn’t the first time Siwa has talked about having three kids, either. In April, she appeared on the Call Her Daddy Podcast, where she admitted to the host, Alex Cooper, that she wanted to name her children Eddie, Freddie, and Teddie.

See on Instagram Siwa also admitted she had tattoos of their names earlier this year on Access Hollywood, where she said one was dedicated to her "baby girl Freddie" and the other two to her "twin boys Eddie and Teddie."



@accesshollywood World 🤝 #JoJoSiwa’s future kids The same day as the Access Hollywood video aired, Siwa also posted a collage on her Instagram of her “48HRs in Florida,” where a photo of her getting a tattoo eludes to the children’s names in the caption. “There are 4 photos in this slide that I can’t wait for you to understand what’s happening in them," she wrote. "Give me a few and you’ll know I promise. Any guesses?”