JoJo Siwa just hard launched her new girlfriend and she's a reality TV star too

Did JoJo Siwa just hard launch her new girlfriend?!

Yesterday, the "Karma" singer publicly announced that she's dating former So You Think You Can Dance star Dakota Wilson by posting a video of the two lovebirds hugging with huge smiles on their faces on her Instagram Stories.

In the video that looks like it was recorded in the middle of a full class at a dance studio, Wilson dances in front of a mirror before she stops and says, "So I have a girlfriend." The announcement is met with loud cheers from the crowd before the pair embraces and joins in on the excited shouting, People reports.

Instagram Stories @itsjojosiwa The 21-year-old former Dance Moms star captioned the post, "Cats outta the bag," and tagged her newly minted girlfriend. Siwa also reposted a fan page post in her Stories that shows side-buy-side screenshots from the annoucenment video with the caption, "I'm happy for them and I'm glad that they're happy being with each other." Later, Siwa posted another photo to her Instagram Stories. This time, it's a pic of the two women holding hands as they walk down Route 66, emblazoned with the words "Perfect day."