JoJo Siwa just hard launched her new girlfriend and she's a reality TV star too

Did JoJo Siwa just hard launch her new girlfriend?!
Yesterday, the "Karma" singer publicly announced that she's dating former So You Think You Can Dance star Dakota Wilson by posting a video of the two lovebirds hugging with huge smiles on their faces on her Instagram Stories.
In the video that looks like it was recorded in the middle of a full class at a dance studio, Wilson dances in front of a mirror before she stops and says, "So I have a girlfriend." The announcement is met with loud cheers from the crowd before the pair embraces and joins in on the excited shouting, People reports.
Instagram Stories @itsjojosiwa
The 21-year-old former Dance Moms star captioned the post, "Cats outta the bag," and tagged her newly minted girlfriend.
Siwa also reposted a fan page post in her Stories that shows side-buy-side screenshots from the annoucenment video with the caption, "I'm happy for them and I'm glad that they're happy being with each other."
Later, Siwa posted another photo to her Instagram Stories. This time, it's a pic of the two women holding hands as they walk down Route 66, emblazoned with the words "Perfect day."
Instagram Stories @itsjojosiwa
Neither Siwa nor Wilson have publicly talked about how long they've been dating, but the former Nickelodeon star recently posted a TikTok dance video where she explained their meet-cute story in the caption.
"Girlfriend taught a dance class so i took a weekend off of being JoJo Siwa and became her All Star Assistant," she captioned the video.
Siwa, who came out in January of 2021 and then later announced the she identifies as a lesbian, has made repeatedly made headlines because of her dating life. She has dated Kylie Prew, TikTok star Avery Cyrus, and rumors were flying around in June that she started seeing So You Think You Can Dance contestant Madison Rouge Alvarado who Siwa met when she was a judge on the show.