JoJo Siwa confesses to spending this INSANE amount on a date while trying to get lucky

JoJo Siwa recently revealed how much money she spent in one weekend to try and get laid, and it's a lot. A lot a lot.

The 21-year-old former Dance Moms star sat down for the fourth episode of Talk Tuah with Hailey Welch where she was asked, "What's the craziest date you've ever been on?" Since first coming out as in 2021 Siwa's dating life has been a whirlwind, so it's a valid question.



Siwa's answer doesn't disappoint. "This is so bad," she said, holding her face in dismay. She reveals, "One time, I spent 60 grand in one weekend on this girl just to get laid, and it didn't work."



Listen, "let he among you without sin cast the first stone" and all that, but that is rough. That's an unfathomable amount of money for most people to even have, let alone spend on a date. That's $60,000 USD. That's more than the 2024 US median average salary. That's more than I made in the past 5 years combined. It's like that one Dril tweet, the one with the candles:



What could you even plan for to do for a date that could cost $60,000? Siwa explained what was included in the extravagant weekend, which included "courtside Lakers, backstage Disney, security, first class tickets." She's asked again, "And you still didn't get laid," to which she confirms again that no, she did not. Reflecting back on why she went to such great lengths to have sex, Siwa said, "I didn't realize that's what I wanted, but I literally just horny. Like I thought I was just trying to have a girlfriend. No, I was just horny." If you were a wildly horny 18-year-old with an exorbitant amount of money, this is probably a very understandable situation to find yourself in.