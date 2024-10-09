JoJo Siwa confesses to spending this INSANE amount on a date while trying to get lucky

JoJo Siwa recently revealed how much money she spent in one weekend to try and get laid, and it's a lot. A lot a lot.
The 21-year-old former Dance Moms star sat down for the fourth episode of Talk Tuah with Hailey Welch where she was asked, "What's the craziest date you've ever been on?" Since first coming out as in 2021 Siwa's dating life has been a whirlwind, so it's a valid question.
Siwa's answer doesn't disappoint. "This is so bad," she said, holding her face in dismay. She reveals, "One time, I spent 60 grand in one weekend on this girl just to get laid, and it didn't work."
Listen, "let he among you without sin cast the first stone" and all that, but that is rough. That's an unfathomable amount of money for most people to even have, let alone spend on a date. That's $60,000 USD. That's more than the 2024 US median average salary. That's more than I made in the past 5 years combined. It's like that one Dril tweet, the one with the candles:
What could you even plan for to do for a date that could cost $60,000? Siwa explained what was included in the extravagant weekend, which included "courtside Lakers, backstage Disney, security, first class tickets." She's asked again, "And you still didn't get laid," to which she confirms again that no, she did not.
Reflecting back on why she went to such great lengths to have sex, Siwa said, "I didn't realize that's what I wanted, but I literally just horny. Like I thought I was just trying to have a girlfriend. No, I was just horny." If you were a wildly horny 18-year-old with an exorbitant amount of money, this is probably a very understandable situation to find yourself in.
At least things seem to be going better at the moment for Siwa romantically. She hard launched her relationship with her current girlfriend, former So You Think You Can Dance star Dakayla Wilson, via Instagram in August. Things are going so well in fact that the two have even started talking about children.
Siwa has been loud about her intention to have kids by age 23. She's planning on three children: Teddie, Eddie, and Freddie. They would all be carried by different surrogates but born around the same time so they are, "like triplets but like, not," Siwa toldCosmopolitan this past July.
After announcing her relationship with Wilson, Siwa toldUs Weekly what Wilson thinks about Siwa's parenting plans. "She's on board," said Siwa. "Obviously, we’re both very young and she’s even younger than I am — she’s just about to turn 19." While they are both young, as is their relationship, Siwa said that this topic comes up this soon with all her girlfriends. "I always bring up the Freddie, Eddie and Teddie conversation right away in a relationship," she said.