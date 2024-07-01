JoJo Siwa claps back at haters who booed her at NYC Pride event

JoJo Siwa's final Pride month appearance took an awkward turn when someone in the crowd booed — and Siwa hit back.

The "Karma" singer made an appearance at Trixie Mattel's Pride Disco in Central Park as part of New York City's Pride celebrations this past weekend. Although the Pride performances she has been a part of across the United States this summer have been heavily attended, Siwa herself has been a controversial addition to the line-ups.

And that remained true in NYC. Video footage of the event shows Siwa taking a moment to call out someone in the crowd who booed her in between performances.

"Who the living fuck just booed me? Where the fuck did that come from? Which one of you? Which one of you?" she demanded. "Respectfully, fuck you."

A common theme among Siwa's Pride performances this summer seems to have been clapping back at her critics. In Los Angeles , she blasted "dicks online," and another segment of her NYC performances included her talking about haters.