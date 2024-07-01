Scroll To Top
Music

JoJo Siwa claps back at haters who booed her at NYC Pride event

JoJo Siwa at LA Pride
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Y'all its Pride. Could you, not?

rachelkiley

JoJo Siwa's final Pride month appearance took an awkward turn when someone in the crowd booed — and Siwa hit back.

The "Karma" singer made an appearance at Trixie Mattel's Pride Disco in Central Park as part of New York City's Pride celebrations this past weekend. Although the Pride performances she has been a part of across the United States this summer have been heavily attended, Siwa herself has been a controversial addition to the line-ups.

And that remained true in NYC. Video footage of the event shows Siwa taking a moment to call out someone in the crowd who booed her in between performances.

"Who the living fuck just booed me? Where the fuck did that come from? Which one of you? Which one of you?" she demanded. "Respectfully, fuck you."

@emilyxinfinity

this show was a trip #jojosiwa #karma #trixiemattel

A common theme among Siwa's Pride performances this summer seems to have been clapping back at her critics. In Los Angeles, she blasted "dicks online," and another segment of her NYC performances included her talking about haters.

It's a bizarre energy to bring to Pride performances, which are generally expected to be celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community. But Siwa has seemed hyper-focused on not much else other than proving she's no longer a kiddie performer these days. But also audiences may be don't boo the performers?

One attendee, who described her on-stage vibes as "aggro," told PRIDE that Siwa wasn't among the performers listed when she initially purchased tickets to the Pride Disco , and that the Dance Moms alum's name didn't come up until two weeks before the event.

"Then the day before, we got a reminder email that said Trixie + JoJo, so like...co-headliners?" she added. "I think pretty much everyone was just there for the drag dance party."

Whatever the deal is, it's clear Siwa's going to keep doing her thing. We just hope she can find a way to brush off the haters and focus on the love.

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

