Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Kit Connor and Joe Locke painting each other is the CUTEST thing on the internet

Kit Connor and Joe Locke painting each other is the CUTEST thing on the internet

Kit Connor and Joe Locke take turns painting each other and we are OBSESSED
British Vogue/YouTube

How are these two so perfect together?

@andrewjstillman

Today is a good day to be a Heartstopper fan.

Most of us are eagerly anticipating the upcoming third season, which is slated to have the show's first sex scene, and we'd be lying if we said we weren't at least a little excited about that.

Ahead of the upcoming October 3 release of the season, fans got a double dose of excitement in both a 2-minute clip posted from the season as well as an interview with the main actors, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, doing a painting challenge for British Vogue that included a round of them attempting to paint each other.

The clip of the show comes from the first few minutes of the season premiere, which see Locke's character, Charlie, initially having a conversation with himself practicing how to tell Connor's character, Nick, that he's in love with him and hopes he feels the same way.

The clip ends with Nick showing up.

In the painting interview video with British Vogue, Locke says of Heartstopper season three that we can expect "more sadness and more horniness," with Connor admitting that his first impression of Locke was that he had "very interesting shaped thumbs," with Locke countering that his first impression of Connor was that he was "smaller than I thought he would be."

As the two go back and forth with various challenges throughout the interview, two things become clear:

The first is that these two are right where they belong as actors; neither one of them will have art hanging in th eLouvre any time soon.

The second is that there's no two better main actors for Heartstopper, and their chemistry is something we could all hope to find with someone in life, whether just as friends or as something more.

We also know we're excited to see how the upcoming season of Heartstopper will play out, though we're not completely sure our heartstrings are actually ready for the emotional tugging we're inevitably about to endure.

Regardless, check out the full painting challenge interview with Locke and Connor below, then keep scrolling for some of our favorite reactions to how adorable these two are.

CelebritiesNetflixTVEntertainment
british vogueheartstopper season 3joe lockekit connorpainting challengesex sceneheartstopper
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio