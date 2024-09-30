Kit Connor and Joe Locke painting each other is the CUTEST thing on the internet

Today is a good day to be a Heartstopper fan.
Most of us are eagerly anticipating the upcoming third season, which is slated to have the show's first sex scene, and we'd be lying if we said we weren't at least a little excited about that.
Ahead of the upcoming October 3 release of the season, fans got a double dose of excitement in both a 2-minute clip posted from the season as well as an interview with the main actors, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, doing a painting challenge for British Vogue that included a round of them attempting to paint each other.
The clip of the show comes from the first few minutes of the season premiere, which see Locke's character, Charlie, initially having a conversation with himself practicing how to tell Connor's character, Nick, that he's in love with him and hopes he feels the same way.
The clip ends with Nick showing up.
In the painting interview video with British Vogue, Locke says of Heartstopper season three that we can expect "more sadness and more horniness," with Connor admitting that his first impression of Locke was that he had "very interesting shaped thumbs," with Locke countering that his first impression of Connor was that he was "smaller than I thought he would be."
As the two go back and forth with various challenges throughout the interview, two things become clear:
The first is that these two are right where they belong as actors; neither one of them will have art hanging in th eLouvre any time soon.
The second is that there's no two better main actors for Heartstopper, and their chemistry is something we could all hope to find with someone in life, whether just as friends or as something more.
We also know we're excited to see how the upcoming season of Heartstopper will play out, though we're not completely sure our heartstrings are actually ready for the emotional tugging we're inevitably about to endure.
Regardless, check out the full painting challenge interview with Locke and Connor below, then keep scrolling for some of our favorite reactions to how adorable these two are.