Gays are losing their minds over Lady Gaga's comeback single 'Disease'

This is the medicine we've needed.
We've missed Mother Monster!
Yes, we know Lady Gaga literally just dropped her jazz album Harlequin to compliment her latest role in the big budget film Joker: Folie à Deux.
And sure... we may have listened to Gaga's hit collab with Bruno Mars "Die With A Smile" quite a few times now, but our QUEEN is back to her roots by dropping her latest pop anthem "Disease."
The internet was set on fire last night since Gaga released the song, so we've compiled our favorite reactions below. Once you're done reading... stream "Disease" again because you know you want to.