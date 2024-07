British singer-songwriter and actress Lily Allen has launched an account on OnlyFans to post content for a very specific clientele. Podophiles everywhere can rejoice now that Allen has started an OnlyFans account specifically for her feet. The new side hustle comes following a statement she made on her podcast, Miss Me?, on June 30th where she said she "could make a lot of money selling foot content." Allen also said that the idea came to her after finding out she had a 5 star rating on WkiFeet. "I have a lady who comes and does my nails and they informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare," she told cohost Miquita Oliver. "But, yes, my feet are rated quite highly on the internet."

A subscription to the account, Lily Allen FTSE500, is priced at $10 a month. While there's no way to know how many subscribers she has, it currently has 7 posts and 520 likes. Allen even joked on her podcast that she would be leaving behind cohosting to pursue a career on OnlyFans full time.

Allen isn't the first celebrity to branch out into steamy content. Plenty of other people who have gotten famous elsewhere have since launched an OnlyFans account as well. Allen hasn't commented on her husband's feelings about her new business venture yet, but it sounds like he leans fairly sex positive. Allen spoke candidly about her sexual relationship with her husband, actor David Harbour, saying she has opted to turn down his requests she finds out of the ordinary. "I wonder if I kink-shame my husband," she said. "He quite often asks for things, and I'm like, 'No, babe. It's not happening.'"

Who knows, maybe Allen may be feeling more adventurous and empowered now with her newfound kinky occupation. Better yet, maybe we'll see David Harbour try a little side venture, too!