Celebrities

Nick Offerman destroys 'weird' Republican ticket with pro-Kamala parody

Nick Offerman destroys 'weird' Republican ticket with pro-Kamala parody

Nick Offerman
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Is this the new song of the summer?

rachelkiley

Nick Offerman is one of the latest celebrities to use his voice in support of current Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and, per usual, he did not disappoint.

The Parks and Recreation star participated in a virtual fundraiser for the Harris campaign on Monday night, during which he debuted a parody song set to the tune of "God Bless the U.S.A."

His idea, he said, was to write from the perspective of a Republican man who once supported Donald Trump, but had come around to supporting Harris in this election instead.

"When he mocked the disabled and war heroes, I looked the other way / He said to march on the Capitol — well, if the President says it's okay," Offerman crooned. "And I don't mind sex with porn stars, I'd do it too if I had the guts / But when it comes to fucking the furniture, well that's just fucking nuts."

And his chorus fully drove it home, ending with what has become a major talking point for Democrats: "So I'm proud to be a Kamala man who has quit the GOP / 'Cause I just can't abide a man who's tried for 34 felonies / And it's time to stand up and face the facts that the men that I once cheered are a bunch of wing nut white nationalists / Those guys are fucking weird."

The star power that showed up for the fundraiser was immense. If you've got three hours to kill, the full livestream is still available and worth the watch. But here are a few of the highlights in the meantime:

Lisa Ann Walter and Tom Arnold

Cecily Strong

John Stamos and Matt Friend

Rosie O'Donnell

Ken Jeong

Whoopi Goldberg

Kathy Griffin

According to Rolling Stone, the Zoom fundraiser secured over half a million dollars for the Harris campaign by the night's end.

CelebritiesEntertainmentPolitics
comics for kamalakamala harrisnick offerman
author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio