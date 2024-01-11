Someone need to make these shows ASAP!
Courtesy of CW, 20th Television, NBC
We have fallen in love with HBO's The Last of Us—despite how many times it's made us cry—but one episode in particular had us dreaming of a spin-off. The season one episode "Long, Long Time" we get flashback scenes that show us how Bill (Nick Offerman) survives in his town and meets his long-time partner Frank (Murray Bartlett) over the course of twenty years.
The episode is so good it left us wanting more, and lucky for us, Offerman has teased that a spin-off might be in our future. "It certainly has been pitched," he said in an interview with Deadline. "I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other. It could be a musical. We're not short on ideas."
Over the years, many TV shows have made successful spin-offs—think Angel, Fear the Walking, or the newly released Gen V—but what we're really craving are spin-offs that follow queer characters that we think deserved more air time the first time around.
Keep scrolling to see the LGBTQ+ characters we think deserve their own shows!
Oluwande, Jim and Archie (Our Flag Means Death)
Nicola Dove/Max
News came out this week that Our Flag Means Death was canceled, and we'll never get the planned third season. We'll miss all of the characters from our favorite gay pirate show, but we'd love to see a spin-off that follows Oluwande, Jim, and Archie as they try to form a polyamorous triad. The results would be hilarious and touching, in perfect OFMD style.
Michel Gerard (Gilmore Girls)
Courtesy of Netflix
For those of us who do an annual fall rewatch of Gilmore Girls, we'd love new episodes to watch! The follow-up movies gave us a glimpse into the characters lives years later, but what we really want is a show that follows the trials and tribulations as Michel and his husband Fredrick leave Stars Hallow and move to another quaint town to open their own inn. We'd get a ton of Michel's biting wit and meet a new cast of quirky characters.
Rosa Diaz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Courtesy of NBC
Stephanie Beatriz's bisexual detective Rosa Diaz was our favorite character on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and we are dying to see her grace our TV screens once again with her wry sense of humor and deep sultry voice. When the show ended, Rosa was heading off to work as a private investigator so we'd love to see her solving murders in a Magnum P.I.-style show!
Willow (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)
Courtesy of 20th Television
When Willow's girlfriend Tara died inBuffy, our collective queer hearts all broke. To heal this gaping wound, we want a spin-off that follows Willow as she continues to learn how to control her powers and find love again. We just want a happy ending; is that too much to ask?!
The quad (Riverdale)
Courtesy of CW
During Riverdale's seven-season run, we got to see the soap-opera-style trials and tribulations of queer characters like Toni Topaz, Cheryl Blossom, Fangs Fogerty, and Kevin Keller, but it was the announcement that our four main characters were part of a poly quad relationship that really got out imaginations flowing. We have so many questions we need answered! How did it start between Jughead, Betty, Archie, and Veronica? Was this all done in secret, or did everyone in Riverdale know? Did Archie and Jughead ever have sex? Is Archie a top? The questions are endless!