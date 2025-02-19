Niecy Nash and wife give the cutest and steamiest marriage advice ever

Actress and comedian Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts went on the Today in Gay Podcast to talk about their love story, and it’s so sweet it’ll warm even the coldest hearts out there!

On a recent episode, host Nay Bever asked the couple, who tied the knot back in 2020, if they had any advice for married couples, and their adorable answers will have you kicking up your heals and giggling.

“To always fully see the person. Listening without waiting to talk. That’s my advice,” Betts answered.

“My advice would be: make a lot of love, drink expensive champagne, always go skinny dipping, and get your ass in therapy,” Nash responded in her signature teasing tone.

See on Instagram “It’s hard to fight when you’re naked,” the 54-year-old Reno 911! star pointed out.

“Right, I’m distracted. What were we arguing about? I don’t know,” Bever joked. This is advice the married couple lives by. In 2024, when Nash took home an Emmy for her role in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the pair celebrated by going skinny dipping while holding the iconic gold trophy. Also, in the episode, the happy couple talked about the start of their relationship and how they first told each other, “I love you.”