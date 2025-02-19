Search form

Celebrities

Niecy Nash and wife give the cutest and steamiest marrigage advice ever

Niecy Nash and wife give the cutest and steamiest marriage advice ever

Niecy Nash Betts and wife Jessica Betts
Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

From left: Jessica Betts and wife Niecy Nash Betts

The couple has words of wisdom and NSFW suggestions for keeping the love alive!

Actress and comedian Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts went on the Today in Gay Podcast to talk about their love story, and it’s so sweet it’ll warm even the coldest hearts out there!

On a recent episode, host Nay Bever asked the couple, who tied the knot back in 2020, if they had any advice for married couples, and their adorable answers will have you kicking up your heals and giggling.

“To always fully see the person. Listening without waiting to talk. That’s my advice,” Betts answered.

“My advice would be: make a lot of love, drink expensive champagne, always go skinny dipping, and get your ass in therapy,” Nash responded in her signature teasing tone.

“It’s hard to fight when you’re naked,” the 54-year-old Reno 911! star pointed out.

“Right, I’m distracted. What were we arguing about? I don’t know,” Bever joked.

This is advice the married couple lives by. In 2024, when Nash took home an Emmy for her role in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the pair celebrated by going skinny dipping while holding the iconic gold trophy.

Also, in the episode, the happy couple talked about the start of their relationship and how they first told each other, “I love you.”

Nash said that her wife told her she was a “safe space” and so she invited Betts to come to California to be with her.

“She said, ‘When I get there I got to tell you something and I said, ‘Okay,’ And she came and I said, ‘What do you have to tell me?’ And she said, ‘I’m in love with you’ and I said, ‘I know, I love you too,” Nash explained while looking at he wife with hearts in her eyes.

“I needed to make her feel like what she was experiencing was okay. When she was ready, I would be there,” Betts said.

Could they be any cuter?!

The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

