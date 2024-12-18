Jasmin Savoy Brown's new 'Today in Gay' pod promises daily queer joy just when we need it most

Daily news is suffering from the same problem that much of the media is facing: It's simply not queer enough. What if there was a version of NPR's Up First or the New York Times's The Daily, but gayer? The Gayly, if you will. Well, here's a change of pace for you — we have great news.

"Today In Gay is your safe daily queer news podcast. It’s the place you can tune in as a queer person or an ally to hear headlines affecting the queer community in 15 minutes or less," Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown said in an interview with them.

