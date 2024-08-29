Olympic Rugby medalist Ilona Maher's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover has Sapphics going FERAL

It's hard being the total package — and arguably no one has it harder than Ilona Maher. She's thoughtful, funny, beautiful, strong, an advocate for women's rights and women in sports, an Olympic medalist, and now a swimsuit model. She embodies her life motto, #beastbeautybrains, every day and has become the ultimate online Sapphic object of desire!

But can you blame them? Maher, an Olympic rugby player, just led Team USA to its first bronze Olympic medal at the Paris Olympics. This was the first-ever medal in rugby sevens for the US. She's a social media sensation, with 3.8M followers on Instagram and 2.3M on TikTok. While Maher has always been an advocate for women's rights, her performance at the Paris Olympics has given her an even wider platform to speak out against the ludicrous standards placed on women's bodies and the importance of women and girls in sports. She's continuing that work on the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

"Beast. Beauty. Brains." is displayed across the SI Swimsuit digital cover. Maher looks great, and seems to be having a blast throughout the shoot, but to her it's about more than just looking good. It's about having a deep connection with yourself and your body. She told SI Swimsuit in the cover interview, "I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do,” Maher says. “It showed me how capable my body is and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified." It's not all just fun and games, however. Maher of course uses this opportunity to talk about her experience as a pro athlete and change things not just for her, but all women competing in sports. She spoke out about pay inequalities, saying, “[Men] get to play rugby and they get paid millions of dollars while we make minimum wage and this won't be a career for us. I have teammates going into the workforce now, whereas these guys are down there and rugby's it [for them].”