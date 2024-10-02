Ross Hull from 'Are You Afraid of the Dark' has some MAJOR dog daddy vibes

Something about October always gets us into our nostalgic feels, especially when it comes to '90s Nickelodeon shows.
As soon as Halloween season hits, our favorite Nick show to binge is none other than Are You Afraid of the Dark, which quite frankly has placed a lot of generational trauma into the children (like me!) who grew up watching it.
And no, we aren't talking about the 2019 reboot, either -- though that was admittedly amazing and also a level-up in the creep factor.
We are talking about the original 1990s version of the show, which initially aired its pilot in 1990 and 1991, then had a run from 1992-1996, and a follow-up from 1999-2000.
And, more specifically, we're talking about how the show's fearless leader, Greg, went from being a cutie when we were kids to a total HUNK as an adult.
Played by Ross Hull, Gary was the ultimate head of The Midnight Society in the initial five-season run, and he made an epic return in a three-part episode in the final season.
After that, Hull went on to be an openly gay meteorologist who's also a fitness enthusiast. His transformation is akin to Matthew Lewis as Neville in Harry Potter.
Even more than that, Hull also has a man and two dogs and by all accounts looks as though he is living his best life.
His Instagram page is full of sexy pictures and dedications to his dog and his man, and we kind of wish this version of Greg would come back and make an appearance in the revival of the show, because, damn.
Excuse me, I had to go wipe the drool off of my mouth for a moment.
Hey, I grew up in the sticks of Yosemite and went camping all the time, but I never had a leader for anything that wound up looking anything like Greg from Are You Afraid of the Dark, and I've found my new favorite weatherman to tell me all about the upcoming storms headed into winter.
In the meantime, take a scroll through some of his best photos.
Submitted for the approval of The Midnight Society, I call this...
The Tale of the Dog Daddy Weatherman.