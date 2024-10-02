Ross Hull from 'Are You Afraid of the Dark' has some MAJOR dog daddy vibes

Something about October always gets us into our nostalgic feels, especially when it comes to '90s Nickelodeon shows.

As soon as Halloween season hits, our favorite Nick show to binge is none other than Are You Afraid of the Dark, which quite frankly has placed a lot of generational trauma into the children (like me!) who grew up watching it.

And no, we aren't talking about the 2019 reboot, either -- though that was admittedly amazing and also a level-up in the creep factor.

We are talking about the original 1990s version of the show, which initially aired its pilot in 1990 and 1991, then had a run from 1992-1996, and a follow-up from 1999-2000.

And, more specifically, we're talking about how the show's fearless leader, Greg, went from being a cutie when we were kids to a total HUNK as an adult.

See on Instagram Played by Ross Hull, Gary was the ultimate head of The Midnight Society in the initial five-season run, and he made an epic return in a three-part episode in the final season. After that, Hull went on to be an openly gay meteorologist who's also a fitness enthusiast. His transformation is akin to Matthew Lewis as Neville in Harry Potter. Even more than that, Hull also has a man and two dogs and by all accounts looks as though he is living his best life.

See on Instagram His Instagram page is full of sexy pictures and dedications to his dog and his man, and we kind of wish this version of Greg would come back and make an appearance in the revival of the show, because, damn.