Tyra Banks squished between furries making out at NBA game has everyone so confused

The NFL may have Taylor Swift, but the NBA has Tyra Banks and…furries?

The America’s Next Top Model host was spotted courtside at Tuesday’s Knicks vs. Nets game at Barclay Center in Brooklyn. While that in and of itself wouldn’t have been shocking or particularly of note, the fact that she was sandwiched between a couple of furries changed the game.

Multiple clips showing the unusual threesome quickly went viral, as people tried to piece together what, exactly, was going on here.

And yes, there was plenty of debate over whether this was some sort of publicity stunt. One Twitter user pointed out, it seems a little odd that they would have just been able to get into Barclay’s in full furry getup, although the website does say that “costumes” are allowed.

But even if it was staged, the glaring question here is why?

This actually isn’t Banks’ first run-in with furries. Back in 2009, an episode of her talk-show featured couples whose sex lives were considered outside of the norm, including one couple who did the deed in their fursuits. The episode…did not go over too well with the furry community, many of whom felt the couple who participated inaccurately represented the community as a whole, and found some of the questions asked to be offensive.