'Dragula's Niohuru & Orkgotik Are Snuggling & Our Cold Hearts Can't Take It

Drag monsters have hearts, too!

So far on the fifth season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, contestants Niohuru X and Orkgotik have been exchanging compliments about each other and being rather flirtatious.

While it is not uncommon for showmances to form on Dragula – or even on RuPaul’s Drag Race, for that matter – fans have already started shipping Niohuru and Orkgotik as a potential couple.

This week, Sugarpill founder Amy Doan a.k.a. Shrinkle shared a series of Instagram stories that included Nio and Ork snuggling together. The Instagram posts were re-shared on Reddit, and fans are understandably freaking out!