DragQueens

Dragula's Niohuru & Orkgotik Are Snuggling & Our Cold Hearts Can't Take It

They’ve been exchanging compliments throughout season five of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.

simbernardo

Drag monsters have hearts, too!

So far on the fifth season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, contestants Niohuru X and Orkgotik have been exchanging compliments about each other and being rather flirtatious.

While it is not uncommon for showmances to form on Dragula – or even on RuPaul’s Drag Race, for that matter – fans have already started shipping Niohuru and Orkgotik as a potential couple.

This week, Sugarpill founder Amy Doan a.k.a. Shrinkle shared a series of Instagram stories that included Nio and Ork snuggling together. The Instagram posts were re-shared on Reddit, and fans are understandably freaking out!

“After Titans, I never wanted to see a relationship saga on this show again,” one Redditor wrote in the comments. “But these two – you can’t help but root for them. It feels organic, and their little compliments in the confessionals about one another are so wholesome. They do this while still keeping their focus on the competition.”

Another Reddit user commented, “I feel like they just get each other. With the previously mentioned never-ending romantic storyline it was all… really possessive. I feel like these two just understand the level and artistry of drag in each other and also probably are attracted to each other which makes it much more cute to watch.”

“I’m obsessed with them omg. Legends tbh,” another fan wrote.

We couldn’t agree more that Ork and Nio are an adorable couple. Our cold hearts, they’re melting!

