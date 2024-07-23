Gay horror film ‘Ganymede’ gets a digital premiere and YOU’RE invited

At long last the Ganymede premiere is coming — and you can attend, too.

Kino , the streaming app that enables viewers to attend premieres and even interact with the filmmakers and stars of the film is hosting an exclusive digital premiere of the highly anticipated queer horror film. Adding to that exciting news is that the premiere is also a benefit for GLAAD!

The film, which has been garnering rave reviews out of the Chattanooga Film Festival, follows highschooler Lee Fletcher IV (Jordan Doww), his small town’s star wrestler who finds himself falling for his out and proud gay classmate Kyle (Pablo Castelblanco). But this is a horror film, not a rom-com, and Lee also being stalked by a mysterious and grotesque creature that creeps into his thoughts — as well as his bedroom closet. He’s also facing enormous pressure from his legacy-obsessed family to live up to their standards and beliefs.

Oh yes, we are seated for this one!

Courtesy of VMI Releasing While the film may be chilling, the premiere night is going to be anything but chill! It kicks off with a glamorous pre-show hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race fan-favorite queens Manila Luzon and Plane Jane and drag artist Glitteress. Then, after the showing, you’ll want to stick around not just for the Q&A but for a chance to win props and prizes, an exclusive interview with the film’s cast and crew, and special appearances. Those lucky enough to attend in person also will enjoy specialty Serv Vodka cocktails and mocktails. Well, we’re sold. How do you attend? Tickets for the premiere can be purchased directly on the KINO website or in the KINO app. The live digital premiere will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. PT on August 1, 2024. For those unable to attend the digital premiere but still wish to watch the film, Ganymede will be available to stream on KINO until 6:00 a.m. PT on August 3, 2024. Watch the trailer below.