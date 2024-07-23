Scroll To Top
Movies

Gay horror film Ganymede gets a digital premiere and YOU’RE invited

Gay horror film ‘Ganymede’ gets a digital premiere and YOU’RE invited

Ganymede
Courtesy of VMI Releasing

Here’s how you can attend alongside Manila Luzon and Plane Jane.

rachiepants

At long last the Ganymede premiere is coming — and you can attend, too.

Kino, the streaming app that enables viewers to attend premieres and even interact with the filmmakers and stars of the film is hosting an exclusive digital premiere of the highly anticipated queer horror film. Adding to that exciting news is that the premiere is also a benefit for GLAAD!

The film, which has been garnering rave reviews out of the Chattanooga Film Festival, follows highschooler Lee Fletcher IV (Jordan Doww), his small town’s star wrestler who finds himself falling for his out and proud gay classmate Kyle (Pablo Castelblanco). But this is a horror film, not a rom-com, and Lee also being stalked by a mysterious and grotesque creature that creeps into his thoughts — as well as his bedroom closet. He’s also facing enormous pressure from his legacy-obsessed family to live up to their standards and beliefs.

Oh yes, we are seated for this one!

Ganymede

Courtesy of VMI Releasing

While the film may be chilling, the premiere night is going to be anything but chill! It kicks off with a glamorous pre-show hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race fan-favorite queens Manila Luzon and Plane Jane and drag artist Glitteress. Then, after the showing, you’ll want to stick around not just for the Q&A but for a chance to win props and prizes, an exclusive interview with the film’s cast and crew, and special appearances. Those lucky enough to attend in person also will enjoy specialty Serv Vodka cocktails and mocktails.

Well, we’re sold. How do you attend? Tickets for the premiere can be purchased directly on the KINO website or in the KINO app. The live digital premiere will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. PT on August 1, 2024. For those unable to attend the digital premiere but still wish to watch the film, Ganymede will be available to stream on KINO until 6:00 a.m. PT on August 3, 2024.

Watch the trailer below.

Watch the trailer below.

MoviesRuPaulsDragRaceHorrorDragQueens
horror movieganymedemanila luzonplane janequeer horror
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio