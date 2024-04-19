Scroll To Top
Movies

Melissa Barrera wants to star in Scary Movie 6, and Scream fans are READY for it

Melissa Barrera wants to star in 'Scary Movie 6,' and 'Scream' fans are READY for it

Melissa Barrera Scream Scary Movie
Paramount Pictures

This would be SO iconic.

rachelkiley

ScreamVII's loss may bring a renewed life to the Scary Movie franchise.

Melissa Barrera starred in two Scream films before being fired last year for commenting on social media in support of Palestine, which seemingly got executives at Spyglass Entertainment all riled up. Co-star Jenna Ortega also left, as did director Christopher Landon, paving the way for original writer Kevin Williamson to direct the next film and Neve Campbell to return to her iconic role as Sidney Prescott.

Despite the love for Campbell and Williamson, Barrera earned overwhelming support online thanks to how she was forced out. She also clearly still has the support of her former Scream co-stars, five of whom showed up to support her at the premiere of her most recent film, Abigail.

While doing press for Abigail, the actress also weighed in on the possibility of lending her talents to the long-running Scary Movie franchise, which has parodied the Scream films (as well as its various horror contemporaries) in five different films starting in 2000. The sixth is currently in pre-production, with an anticipated 2025 release date.

"I always loved those movies," Barrera told Inverse. "When I saw [the sixth film] announced, I was like, 'Oh, that would be fun. That would be so fun to do.'"

She also noted that the Scary Movie films already have an "iconic cast," however. Anna Faris and Regina Hall headed up the first four films, and Simon Rex led the fifth after joining the cast in Scary Movie 3. No official casting announcements have been made for the next film, which will be the franchise's first since 2013.

But the possibility of Barrera playing a major role or just having a cameo seems like an opportunity that shouldn't be wasted. A tweet from writer/director Brian Duffield putting forth the suggestion even went viral before Barrera's comments, showing just how into that idea horror fans are.

Make it happen, Hollywood!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MoviesEntertainmentCelebrities
anna farishorror fanshorror moviesjenna ortegakevin williamsonmelissa barreraneve campbellregina hallscary moviescreamsidney prescottspyglass entertainmentMovies
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

47 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio