Genovia is back — 'The Princess Diaries 3' is official!

The third installment of Disney’s Princess Diaries franchise is in the works. Deadline reported the film's announcement on Friday, with star Anne Hathaway sharing the news via social media.

It's official, The Princess Diaries has a new chapter coming!

Based on the popular book series by Meg Cabot, The Princess Diaries tells the story of Amelia (with Hathaway making her movie debut in the role), a Californian teenager who learns from her royal grandmother, Clarisse (played by the phenomenal Julie Andrews), that she is a princess of Genovia—a tiny nation “ between France and Spain.” With her trusted friend Lily (Heather Matarazzo) and her grandmother’s trusted security, Joe (Héctor Elizondo), by her side, Amelia is taught the art of royal etiquette. From how to sit to dining, dance, along with a stylish transformation, we see Amelia through her teenage angst and "princess lessons" as she prepares to one day sit on the throne.

In The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Amelia learns she can only be queen if she finds a husband within a month, otherwise, the throne goes to Lord Devereaux (Chris Pine). After a round of clumsy mishaps, *spoilers* Amelia does fall appear to fall in love with Devereaux in the end.

But does she find her happy ending?

No details yet on what royal hijinx Amelia will get into in the third installment, but, rest assured, I’m already practicing my royal waves and curtsies in anticipation! The two films were directed by the late Garry Marshall, who passed in 2016. Adele Lim, best known for screenwriting Crazy Rich Asians and made her directorial debut with Joy Ride, will now sit in the director’s chair.

The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2 are available to stream on Disney+.