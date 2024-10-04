Scroll To Top
Movies

Genovia is back — The Princess Diaries 3 is official!

Genovia is back — 'The Princess Diaries 3' is official!

Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries
Courtesy of Disney Pictures

The Princess Diaries franchise is back with a third installment in the works at Disney.

Time to take out your tiaras!

i.giphy.com

It's official, The Princess Diaries has a new chapter coming!

The third installment of Disney’s Princess Diaries franchise is in the works. Deadline reported the film's announcement on Friday, with star Anne Hathaway sharing the news via social media.

Based on the popular book series by Meg Cabot, The Princess Diaries tells the story of Amelia (with Hathaway making her movie debut in the role), a Californian teenager who learns from her royal grandmother, Clarisse (played by the phenomenal Julie Andrews), that she is a princess of Genovia—a tiny nation “ between France and Spain.” With her trusted friend Lily (Heather Matarazzo) and her grandmother’s trusted security, Joe (Héctor Elizondo), by her side, Amelia is taught the art of royal etiquette. From how to sit to dining, dance, along with a stylish transformation, we see Amelia through her teenage angst and "princess lessons" as she prepares to one day sit on the throne.

i.giphy.com

In The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Amelia learns she can only be queen if she finds a husband within a month, otherwise, the throne goes to Lord Devereaux (Chris Pine). After a round of clumsy mishaps, *spoilers* Amelia does fall appear to fall in love with Devereaux in the end.

But does she find her happy ending?

No details yet on what royal hijinx Amelia will get into in the third installment, but, rest assured, I’m already practicing my royal waves and curtsies in anticipation! The two films were directed by the late Garry Marshall, who passed in 2016. Adele Lim, best known for screenwriting Crazy Rich Asians and made her directorial debut with Joy Ride, will now sit in the director’s chair.

The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2 are available to stream on Disney+.

MoviesEntertainment
anne hathawaydisneyjulie andrewsmeg cabotprincess diariesmovies
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A Haitian-American trans woman, she tirelessly champions voices from the LGBTQ+ community, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each story with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A Haitian-American trans woman, she tirelessly champions voices from the LGBTQ+ community, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each story with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.

Read Full Bio