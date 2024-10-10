Scroll To Top
Movies

'Queer's sex scenes leaked & gay Twitter is in a full meltdown

Queer
Yannis Drakoulidis

These reactions are FERAL and relatable.

rachiepants

Well someone is in trouble today. They leaked the sex scenes fromQueer. And before you ask, no we will NOT be posting them. However, as they make their way across gay Twitter they are leaving a path of thirsty devastation in their wake.

For those unfamiliar Queer, it's the latest from Luca Guadanino and is based on the novel of the same name by William S. Burroughs. The film stars Daniel Craig as William Lee, an American expat living in Mexico who meets a young student (Drew Starkey) with whom he falls into a passionate infatuation, reigniting his desire to connect with someone again. The film also stars Apollo as one of William's lovers.

As you can imagine, much is being made of thesteamy, explicit sex scenes of which Starkey said they were "game for anything" in a recent Variety interview.

"We just were like, 'Let’s go for it, let’s have fun,' he recalled. "He was a great partner to have in that. I think he and I share that same mentality of just not giving a shit. And [Luca Guadagnino] was so specific — he wanted us to be as comfortable as possible throughout that process. We would block off where these intimate scenes would happen and we talked months in advance about what we thought it should be. It was also like a dance. We were trying to figure it out. But those were some of the most fun days I think we all had on set — just Daniel and I laughing.

So yeah, as you can imagine the anticipation for the film and all its steamy moments is high, and reactions to the leaked scenes are WILD. Here are 20 that had us cackling — and relating — hard.

MoviesEntertainmentViral
omar apollodaniel craigdrew starkeyqueersex scenes
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

