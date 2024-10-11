Daniel Craig opens up about shooting 'Queer' steamy sex scenes with Omar Apollo

Daniel Craig is giving fans a little more insight on his upcoming film, Queer — including those sex scenes with Omar Apollo!

The cast has repeatedly made the whole filmmaking process sound absolutely delightful , not to mention steamy. And according to Craig, shooting those sex scenes with Apollo went quite smoothly, as he noted in conversation with Variety that no nerves were holding them back, despite Apollo being new to acting.

"Omar is a beautiful human being," he said."You just have to look after each other. That’s all. We’re all adults. We know what it’s about and try to make the scene as real as you can."