Daniel Craig opens up about shooting 'Queer' steamy sex scenes with Omar Apollo

Daniel Craig is giving fans a little more insight on his upcoming film, Queer — including those sex scenes with Omar Apollo!
The cast has repeatedly made the whole filmmaking process sound absolutely delightful, not to mention steamy. And according to Craig, shooting those sex scenes with Apollo went quite smoothly, as he noted in conversation with Variety that no nerves were holding them back, despite Apollo being new to acting.
"Omar is a beautiful human being," he said."You just have to look after each other. That’s all. We’re all adults. We know what it’s about and try to make the scene as real as you can."
For those not in the know, Queer centers around an ex-pat named Lee (Craig) recounting his infatuation with a U.S. Navy serviceman (Drew Starkey) who he meets while living in Mexico City. It's an adaptation of a William S. Burroughs novel, and out gay director Luca Guadagnino's follow-up to Challengers.
The project was first announced back in 2022, and even when we didn't have much information, just the promise of the former James Bond himself playing a sexy, chaotic gay role had plenty of fans foaming at the mouth.
Once we found out Starkey had been cast as Craig's lover, all bets were off. Throw Apollo into the mix and people might just be fainting in the theater. Or at home, considering some of the scenes have already leaked.
But for those wanting to see Queer in all its cinematic glory, it hits theaters on November 27.
