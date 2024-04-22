Watch Deadpool & Wolverine flirt, fight, and 'come together' in the new trailer

Good morning fellow gay geeks, Marvel gave us a gift this morning! The long-awaited Deadpool & Wolverine trailer and it’s just as cheeky, action-packed, and hilarious as we hoped.

One of our favorite ships is bisexual Deadpoo l and all of Wolverine’s muscles and the new trailer dropped this morning, knows exactly what we want. The film picks up with Deadpool leaving a relatively chill life (though that wig is HATEFUL) only to have it disturbed when the Time Variance Authority shows up and recruits him to team up with Wolverine and protect the multiverse.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their roles alongside Emma Corrin as the villainous Cassandra Nova. Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen, also return.

So when does the film premiere? It hits the theaters on July 26, and we will be there!