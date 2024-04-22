Scroll To Top
Watch Deadpool & Wolverine flirt, fight, and 'come together' in the new trailer

Deadpool and Wolvervine fight
Marvel Entertainment

Plus, Emma Corrin debuts their villainous role.

rachiepants

Good morning fellow gay geeks, Marvel gave us a gift this morning! The long-awaited Deadpool & Wolverine trailer and it’s just as cheeky, action-packed, and hilarious as we hoped.

One of our favorite ships is bisexual Deadpool and all of Wolverine’s muscles and the new trailer dropped this morning, knows exactly what we want. The film picks up with Deadpool leaving a relatively chill life (though that wig is HATEFUL) only to have it disturbed when the Time Variance Authority shows up and recruits him to team up with Wolverine and protect the multiverse.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their roles alongside Emma Corrin as the villainous Cassandra Nova. Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen, also return.

So when does the film premiere? It hits the theaters on July 26, and we will be there!

Deadpool & Wolverine | Official Trailer | In Theaters July 26

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

