Watch: Keke Palmer’s DivaGurl drops a new '90s-inspired video and we can’t stop listening

Anything Keke Palmer does automatically has our attention, and her latest project a girl group called DivaGurl is exactly why. Today they dropped their first track, "S.O.B." (Stand on Business), and no surprise it’s fire.

DivaGurl may be new but their sound is classic ‘90s R&B. Made up of lead singer Keyana (aka Keke), Monét, Sade, and Lashae, the group has been popping up all over during Pride Month, giving audiences that throwback energy they have been craving.

“I heard a few songs from the DivaGurl album and I fell in love. I was so impressed that I asked them to open for me on tour and we even documented it for my network KeyTV," says Palmer in the press release for the new video. "These girls are stunning, their style is incredible, and they bring that nostalgic girl group energy that the industry has been missing,” she adds