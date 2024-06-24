Scroll To Top
Watch: Keke Palmer’s DivaGurl drops a new '90s-inspired video and we can’t stop listening

Watch: Keke Palmer’s DivaGurl drops a new '90s-inspired video and we can’t stop listening

DIVAGURL (From L to R) MONE'T, LASHAE, SADE, KEYANA
Courtesy of Big Bosses Entertainment

‘S.O.B.’ (Stand on Business) is giving us all the throwback feels.

rachiepants

Anything Keke Palmer does automatically has our attention, and her latest project a girl group called DivaGurl is exactly why. Today they dropped their first track, "S.O.B." (Stand on Business), and no surprise it’s fire.

DivaGurl may be new but their sound is classic ‘90s R&B. Made up of lead singer Keyana (aka Keke), Monét, Sade, and Lashae, the group has been popping up all over during Pride Month, giving audiences that throwback energy they have been craving.

I heard a few songs from the DivaGurl album and I fell in love. I was so impressed that I asked them to open for me on tour and we even documented it for my network KeyTV," says Palmer in the press release for the new video. "These girls are stunning, their style is incredible, and they bring that nostalgic girl group energy that the industry has been missing,” she adds

Today the rest of the world is getting a taste of their talents with the release of the music video for "S.O.B." (Stand on Business) which sees the gurls in the studio making music and serving old-school R&B cool.

Watch the video for yourself below and get ready to vibe.

MusicEntertainmentVideo
divagurlgirl groupkeke palmermusic videor&b
Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can't live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

