Keke Palmer calls out a 'Scream Queens' co-star made racist remark & everyone has the same idea

Someone on the Scream Queens set dared step to Keke Palmer — first of all, unacceptable and secondly — the internet already has a lot of thoughts as to who it might have been.

The Hustlers star has been promoting her upcoming book, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, in which she discusses a number of her experiences in Hollywood — good and bad. According to the Los Angeles Times , one of the reveals Palmer makes in the book involves a racist remark spouted at her by an upset co-worker.

During the filming of Scream Queens, Palmer alleges that a white co-star (who she refers to by the pseudonym "Brenda") had been in a dispute with someone else on set. When she tried to calm things down, she says "Brenda" replied by saying, "Keke, literally, just don’t. Who do you think you are? Martin F— Luther King?"

Considering two of Palmer's co-stars from Scream Queens have very publicly faced accusations of making bigoted comments on other sets, folks online immediately began speculating that the mysterious "Brenda" might be one of them.