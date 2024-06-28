Watch: queer femme Holly Cinnamon's video for new bop says  'Boo Hoo' to the haters

“I’m gay but that’s OK 'cause I really like me just this way,” Holly Cinnamon sings in the video for her new single “Boo Hoo.” An affirmation of self-identity and a challenge to haters, Cinnamon’s kaleidoscopic video shot at the famed Coney Island takes viewers on a joyful ride through facets of queerness just in time for major Pride celebrations around the world.



“‘Boo Hoo is a Pride Month release in the realm of Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ about not letting haters, anti-queer narratives, or straight dudes who won’t believe I’m gay get to me,” Cinnamon writes in a statement about the song. “It’s playful and has playground and amusement park vibes, 'cause that’s how the hate feels to me — childish. The most empowering response is ‘na na na na Boo Hoo.’ I want to challenge and tease the listener.”

Holly Cinnamon in "Boo Hoo" Courtesy Holly Cinnamon

The song is from Cinnamon’s upcoming debut studio album, Transcend, produced on their indie queer femme label, Female Gayze Music, with a team that is 88 percent queer and 66 percent female and non-binary. Songs from Transcend include “Go Ask Your Girlfriend,” “Paradox,” “La Langue,” “Pretty Boi,” and “Transcend.”



Cinnamon’s previous singles include “Small Town Queer” and “Ride Sally Ride,” an homage to queer astronaut and physicist Sally Ride.

"Boo Hoo" Single Cover Art Courtesy Holly Cinnamon

A queer genderfluid femme lesbian, Cinnamon’s acting credits include Marvel’s Daredevil, Succession, Hocus Pocus 2, and the upcoming series The Savant. Though Cinnamon had been singing and songwriting since childhood, she began channeling her creativity more fully into music when productions were shut down during the pandemic, according to her bio. In 2022, they self-produced six singles through The Female Gayze.

Holly Cinnamon in "Boo Hoo" Courtesy Holly Cinnamon

Ahead of Pride celebrations kicking off around the globe this weekend, Cinnamon dropped the video for “Boo Hoo” with the song’s official release on June 30. From Coney Island’s Wonder Wheel to a house of mirrors, Cinnamon’s anthemic queer bop confronts and rejects the stereotypes about queer femme identity.

“Am I confusing to you? / Am I misleading to you? / Well it’s got nothing to do with you you / Boo Hoo / My lack of conformity / Confronts your reality / Well it’s got nothing to do with you you / You see So Boo Hoo.”

Watch the “Boo Hoo” video below. As of June 30, get "Boo Hoo" on Apple Music and Spotify.