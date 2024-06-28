Scroll To Top
Music

Watch: queer femme Holly Cinnamon's video for new bop says 'Boo Hoo' to the haters

Watch: queer femme Holly Cinnamon's video for new bop says  'Boo Hoo' to the haters

Holly Cinnamon
Courtesy of Holly Cinnamon

Holly Cinnamon

Just in time for Pride Month, musician and actor Holly Cinnamon has released a video for an anthem that celebrates multifaceted queer identity.

TracyEGilchrist

“I’m gay but that’s OK 'cause I really like me just this way,” Holly Cinnamon sings in the video for her new single “Boo Hoo.” An affirmation of self-identity and a challenge to haters, Cinnamon’s kaleidoscopic video shot at the famed Coney Island takes viewers on a joyful ride through facets of queerness just in time for major Pride celebrations around the world.

“‘Boo Hoo is a Pride Month release in the realm of Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ about not letting haters, anti-queer narratives, or straight dudes who won’t believe I’m gay get to me,” Cinnamon writes in a statement about the song. “It’s playful and has playground and amusement park vibes, 'cause that’s how the hate feels to me — childish. The most empowering response is ‘na na na na Boo Hoo.’ I want to challenge and tease the listener.”

Holly Cinnamon in "Boo Hoo"Holly Cinnamon in "Boo Hoo"Courtesy Holly Cinnamon

The song is from Cinnamon’s upcoming debut studio album, Transcend, produced on their indie queer femme label, Female Gayze Music, with a team that is 88 percent queer and 66 percent female and non-binary. Songs from Transcend include “Go Ask Your Girlfriend,” “Paradox,” “La Langue,” “Pretty Boi,” and “Transcend.”

Cinnamon’s previous singles include “Small Town Queer” and “Ride Sally Ride,” an homage to queer astronaut and physicist Sally Ride.

"Boo Hoo" Single Cover Art "Boo Hoo" Single Cover Art Courtesy Holly Cinnamon

A queer genderfluid femme lesbian, Cinnamon’s acting credits include Marvel’s Daredevil, Succession, Hocus Pocus 2, and the upcoming series The Savant. Though Cinnamon had been singing and songwriting since childhood, she began channeling her creativity more fully into music when productions were shut down during the pandemic, according to her bio. In 2022, they self-produced six singles through The Female Gayze.

Holly Cinnamon in "Boo Hoo"Holly Cinnamon in "Boo Hoo"Courtesy Holly Cinnamon

Ahead of Pride celebrations kicking off around the globe this weekend, Cinnamon dropped the video for “Boo Hoo” with the song’s official release on June 30. From Coney Island’s Wonder Wheel to a house of mirrors, Cinnamon’s anthemic queer bop confronts and rejects the stereotypes about queer femme identity.

“Am I confusing to you? / Am I misleading to you? / Well it’s got nothing to do with you you / Boo Hoo / My lack of conformity / Confronts your reality / Well it’s got nothing to do with you you / You see So Boo Hoo.”

Watch the “Boo Hoo” video below. As of June 30, get "Boo Hoo" on Apple Music and Spotify.

Holly Cinnamon - BOO HOO (Official Music Video)www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
MusicPrideLGBTQ+QueerLesbianCelebrities
lesbianpride anthemqueerqueer femmemusic
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

52 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Tracy E. Gilchrist

Tracy E. Gilchrist is the VP, Executive Producer of Entertainment for the Advocate Channel. A media veteran, she writes about the intersections of LGBTQ+ equality and pop culture. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of The Advocate and the first feminism editor for the 55-year-old brand. In 2017, she launched the company's first podcast, The Advocates. She is an experienced broadcast interviewer, panel moderator, and public speaker who has delivered her talk, "Pandora's Box to Pose: Game-changing Visibility in Film and TV," at universities throughout the country.

Tracy E. Gilchrist is the VP, Executive Producer of Entertainment for the Advocate Channel. A media veteran, she writes about the intersections of LGBTQ+ equality and pop culture. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of The Advocate and the first feminism editor for the 55-year-old brand. In 2017, she launched the company's first podcast, The Advocates. She is an experienced broadcast interviewer, panel moderator, and public speaker who has delivered her talk, "Pandora's Box to Pose: Game-changing Visibility in Film and TV," at universities throughout the country.

Read Full Bio