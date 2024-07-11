Scroll To Top
Music

Katy Perry dragged over collaborating with Dr. Luke on new music, here's why

Katy Perry dragged over collaborating with Dr. Luke on new music, here's why

Katy Perry
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Her first single is meant to be about empowering women.

rachelkiley

Katy Perry is under scrutiny after announcing her upcoming album — which lists Dr. Luke among its producers.

Dr. Luke has become a controversial figure among pop fans after Kesha previously accused him of drugging and raping her on two separate occasions. A drawn out series of court battles between the two over the course of nearly a decade kept the accusations in the news. At one point, Kesha claimed that she and Lady Gaga had been told by the CEO of a major record label that Dr. Luke had raped Perry as well, though the "Teenage Dream" singer told the court that he did not.

Though Dr. Luke maintains his innocence, Kesha has received tons of support from fans who have been more inclined to believe her account of events. She also just released her first single as an independent artist over the Fourth of July weekend, after years of having to put out music under Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records.

It's with this backdrop that Perry announced her new album, 143, will be released on September 20. Particularly egregious to some is the fact that her first single, "Woman's World," is meant to be a female empowerment anthem.

As one might imagine, this has not been going over well.

A sneak peek at the music video for "Woman's World" also has people pointing out similarities to the visuals Kesha used during her last album, Gag Order.

A post from Abigail Breslin praising Kesha noted that "working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent shit and get away with it," seemingly alluding to Perry's collaboration with Dr. Luke.

She subsequently noted that Perry's fans responded by sending her death threats and harassment, despite her not mentioning the singer by name.

Perry herself has not yet responded to any of the backlash.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MusicKeshaEntertainmentKatyPerryCelebrities
abigail breslindr. lukejoyridekaty perrykeshawoman's world
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio