Katy Perry is ready to gag the gays with her highly anticipated comeback

Katy Perry Pop Music Comeback Woman's World
Jack Bridgland

The pop icon wants to give her fans everything they want with her upcoming era.

rickycornish

It feels like a teenage dream!

Summer is here and Katy Perry is kicking off her exciting comeback by announcing her new single "Woman's World."

The song will drop on Thursday, July 11 and the music video will premiere the next day on Friday, July 12. Perry even teased the bop in a new TikTok posted today.

@katyperry

WOMAN’S WORLD SONG JULY 11 VIDEO JULY 12 PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER GET READY TO POP OFF KATYPERRY.COM

Following a majorly successful Las Vegas residency, the pop queen knows her fans are begging for some new songs that remind them of her iconic hits like "California Gurls," "Firework," "Roar," "Wide Awake," and so many more.

As one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Perry surely won't let her fans down. Get ready, KatyCats!

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio