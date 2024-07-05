Scroll To Top
Music

Kesha drops summer banger with 'Joyride,' her first single as an independent artist

Kesha drops summer banger with 'Joyride,' her first single as an independent artist

Kesha
Lisa Lake/Getty Images

$he's back.

rachelkiley

Kesha decided to celebrate Independence Day by celebrating her own with the release of a brand new single.

"Joyride" marks her first release after finally, finally, finally parting ways with Kemosabe Records and RCA, with whom Kesha has been signed since 2009.

"My first song as a free woman on my record label," she wrote in all caps on X after the single made Spotify's New Pop Picks playlist. "WTF Im sobbing thank uuuu for the support I just cant even @spotify."

Kesha's split with Kemosabe—the record label founded by producer Dr. Luke—in particular has been a long time coming. The two were locked in court battles from 2014 up until last year after the singer accused Dr. Luke of drugging and raping her, among other misdeeds. Various claims and counterclaims were made between them over the course of nearly a decade, until it was announced they reached a settlement last June.

During that time, the "Die Young" singer released three studio albums under RCA and Kemosabe, in addition to the two she had released in 2010 and 2012. The title of her last album, Gag Order, referenced the situation with lawsuits.

But now it's clear Kesha is back and ready to celebrate everything that's still to come. "Joyride" is already being praised as an evolution of her artistry while still throwing it back to the dance-pop hits that put the $ in Ke$ha in the first place.

Check this banger out for yourself below!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MusicKeshaEntertainmentCelebrities
dr. lukejoyridekemosabe recordskesharca
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio