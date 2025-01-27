Scroll To Top
Adult star Drake Von reveals his favorite type of steamy scene to film

Plus, the model might be looking to play a more submissive role again in the near future.

rickycornish

Drake Von is one of the biggest names in adult entertainment, but he's just getting started.

The Men.com exclusive model has filmed countless amounts of sexy videos over the years, but the star dished on his favorite raunchy films to create while attending the 2025 GayVN Awards.

"I definitely would have to say threesome scenes. If you get tired and need a break, then you can just let the other person take over while you just relax and get worshipped," Von tells PRIDE.

While Von's favorite scenes may involve a couple other people, his fans recently loved his bottoming debut with Joey Mills. Could another submissive movie be in the works?

"We'll see! It's been such a great year for me. I'm hoping to film overseas. I haven't done that yet. That would be a lot of fun. I am living in the moment right now. I do not see an end. As of right now, I'm just going to keep pushing."

Fans can keep up with Drake Von by following him on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

