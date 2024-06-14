LA Dodgers' annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night PROVES queerness belongs in sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers, annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium, kicks off this evening, and it’s one prominent example showing that despite dated stereotypes, queerness and sports do, in fact, go together (especially for this Black queer, trans woman and mega Dodgers fan). A stance that the baseball organization learned to stand firm on after last year’s debacle.

In 2023, the Dodgers' Pride Night drew protests from religious organizations who opposed the event for allegedly pushing a political and anti-Christian agenda. The protest sparked when news broke that the Dodgers would be honoring a famed drag group, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, with a Community Hero Award during the 2023 Pride Night, which was widely debated.

In response to the backlash from some Catholic groups, the baseball organization initially withdrew their invitation and pulled the Sisters from their Pride Night appearance from the program. This decision to fold to conservative views at the expense of inclusion led to criticism from LGBTQ+ activists, including organizers from LA Pride. The Dodgers heard the queer community and re-invited the Sister for the 2023 Pride Night event, which had an attendance of more than 49,000 Dodgers fans.

This year queer Dodger fans are sticking beside the team who has hosted Pride Night for over a decade despite last year's hiccup. A decision made clear by the Pride Ticket Pack, which includes entry to the game and an exclusive Dodgers LGBTQ+ jersey, sold out.