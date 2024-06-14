Scroll To Top
LA Dodgers' annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night PROVES queerness belongs in sports

Dodgers pride night and attendees
This year's Pride Night ticket pack has sold out following last year's controversy to celebrate drag queens.

dariccott

The Los Angeles Dodgers, annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium, kicks off this evening, and it’s one prominent example showing that despite dated stereotypes, queerness and sports do, in fact, go together (especially for this Black queer, trans woman and mega Dodgers fan). A stance that the baseball organization learned to stand firm on after last year’s debacle.

In 2023, the Dodgers' Pride Night drew protests from religious organizations who opposed the event for allegedly pushing a political and anti-Christian agenda. The protest sparked when news broke that the Dodgers would be honoring a famed drag group, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, with a Community Hero Award during the 2023 Pride Night, which was widely debated.

In response to the backlash from some Catholic groups, the baseball organization initially withdrew their invitation and pulled the Sisters from their Pride Night appearance from the program. This decision to fold to conservative views at the expense of inclusion led to criticism from LGBTQ+ activists, including organizers from LA Pride. The Dodgers heard the queer community and re-invited the Sister for the 2023 Pride Night event, which had an attendance of more than 49,000 Dodgers fans.

This year queer Dodger fans are sticking beside the team who has hosted Pride Night for over a decade despite last year’s hiccup. A decision made clear by the Pride Ticket Pack, which includes entry to the game and an exclusive Dodgers LGBTQ+ jersey, sold out.

Festivities for this year’s Pride Night include a “Vogue Off'' dance contest and dance lessons from Stud Country, a group known for LGBTQ+ cowboy culture. LA Pride Board President Gerald Garth, GLAAD VP of Communications & Talent Anthony Allen Ramos, and actress/comedian Sherry Cola will judge the vogue competition.

OutLoud Sports will also host their championship kickball game on the field a couple of hours before the game from 5:30 - 6:30 pm. The national anthem kicking off the night’s baseball game, which will start at 7:10 pm, will be sung by bisexual singer-songwriter Destiny Rogers. Following the celebration’s tradition, Dodger players and coaches will also wear special LGBTQ+ Pride Night hats.

With the Dodgers being one of the few MLB teams to support and celebrate its queer fans annually, this year’s festivities will be one of solidarity and reminding folks that all are welcome in the world of sports.

Daric L. Cottingham

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

