Bobby Berk Allegedly Asked To Leave 'Queer Eye' Over Resentment From Castmates

We were all bummed to hear that Bobby Berk, an original member of the Fab Five on Netflix's Queer Eye, is set to depart the show after eight seasons.

As the story unfolds, a source told Us Weeklythat Berk was actually asked to exit the show due to a lack of synergy with the cast.

Citing various challenges, the insider mentioned, "There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show. The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”

However, a contradictory perspective emerged from a second source, who claimed that Berk's departure was amicable and he was not, in fact, asked to leave.

In a statement released on November 13, Berk, the interior design expert on Queer Eye, confirmed his departure and expressed gratitude to the show's dedicated fanbase. He remarked, "The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal," and acknowledged the impact of the show on his life.

Berk paid tribute to the show's "heroes," individuals undergoing episodic makeovers, stating, "To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts."



Despite the departure announcement, Berk remains part of Queer Eye Season 8, already filmed in New Orleans and scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 24, 2024. The cohosts, including Karamo Brown, expressed support for Berk on social media, affirming their enduring bond as the Fab Five. Brown commented, "We are #ForeverTheFab5 no matter what.”