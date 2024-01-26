​Bobby Berk reveals 'situation' that led him to unfollow Tan France on IG

Bobby Berk is finally spilling the deets on one of the popular theories as to why he won’t return to Queer Eye after season eight.

Berk’s departure came as a shock to fans when he confirmed last November that he was moving on. Rumors as to why swirled, from an anonymous source telling Us Weekly that the cast asked for him to be replaced to fans theorizing Berk and co-star Tan France had some sort of falling out when they unfollowed one another on Instagram.

While the interior designer has maintained his decision to leave had nothing to do with his castmates, he acknowledged the shake up between him and France in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

“Tan and I had a moment,” he said. “There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

Berk also noted that unfollowing France may not have been the wisest decision, but it was a snap decision born out of anger.

“We became like siblings—and siblings are always going to fight,” he explained, making it clear that he doesn’t believe this is a permanent rift between them. “I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good.”

As for Queer Eye continuing on after the current season without him, Berk said contracts were up for the whole cast and they had initially expected to be finished, so he started lining up other projects that he wasn’t willing to push back when the other four decided to sign up for more of the show after all.

“I can’t be mad—for a second I was,” he said in regards to the others reconsidering. “We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on—that’s why I left.”

You can check out Berk’s final season of Queer Eye, season eight, on Netflix as of January 24.