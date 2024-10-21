Scroll To Top
Brilliant Minds' Zachary Quinto fires off a round & solves a medical mystery in this EXCLUSIVE clip

'​Brilliant Minds' Zachary Quinto fires off a round & solves a medical mystery in this EXCLUSIVE clip

Brilliant Minds episode 5 clip
Courtesy of NBC

Let him cook.

rachiepants

This week’s Brilliant Minds takes the action to the gun range when Dr. Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Dr. Josh Nicols (Teddy Sears) have a heart-to-heart about Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and TBIs. Stay with us, we swear it all makes sense.

In this exclusive clip, Dr. Wolf is investigating a Marine who has begun exhibiting mysterious symptoms in the lead-up to the birth of his child. To help get to the bottom of this perplexing medical issue, Dr. Josh Nicols, an out gay man with a military history, takes him to a gun range to make a point about the impact shooting a gun can have on the body — and the brain.

They also have a sweet little queer moment about Dr. Nicols’ romantic past — and the impact that Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell had on him while he was in the Navy. Honestly, it's an important reminder that not long ago our queer service members had to live their lives in hiding and in shame — so, let’s not go back, shall we?

For those unfamiliar with the show, it’s based on the real-life gay neurologist Oliver Sacks and the incredible work he did in the field of neurology. His work was previously adapted into the film Awakenings starring Robert DeNiro and Robin Williams. Here he inspires the character of Dr. Nicols, another larger-than-life neurologist who, along with his team, explores the complexities of the human mind while also facing their own relationships to their mental health.

Brilliant Minds airs Mondays on NBC at 10/9c and streams each episode the next day on Peacock. Tune in tonight for the newest episode and watch the exclusive clip below.


Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

