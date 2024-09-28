Beloved queer horror series 'Chucky' canceled after third season

Our favorite possessed doll has possibly been murdered for the very last time.

The horror comedy series Chucky has just been canceled and will no longer return for a fourth season. The first three seasons aired on Syfy and USA Network, but now a planned abbreviated final season has been axed.

Chucky is a continuation of the Child's Play series created by out gay director, Don Mancini, and follows the bloody exploits of a doll possessed by a serial killer. The show follows a group of teens as they try to keep Chucky from killing everyone they love.

The third season, which finished airing in May, chronicled Chucky's journey all the way to the White House as Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Levy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) try to bring him down.

Mancini, who had already planned out a fourth season, doesn't seem to be deterred by the cancellation. "I'm heartbroken over the news that Chucky won't be coming back for a fourth season, but am so grateful for the killer three years we did have," he said in a statement, Deadline reports. "I'd like to thank UCP/Syfy/Peacock/Eat the Cat, our awesome cast and Toronto-based crew (the best in the business), and finally, to our amazing fans, a big bloody hug. Your incredible #RenewChucky campaign really warmed Chucky's cold heart. Chucky will return! He ALWAYS come back."

Mancini also took to X (formerly Twitter) right after the news broke to assure fans that Chucky was down but not out. "HE'LL BE BACK," he wrote.