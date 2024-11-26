All 5 of 'Interview with the Vampire's steamy gay sex scenes ranked

Courtesy of AMC+
When the Interview with the Vampire movie came out back in the '90s, the only thing it was really missing was some hot on-screen action between Antonio Banderas, Tom Cruise, and/or Brad Pitt in their respective roles as Armand, Lestat, and Louis. Considering the source material from Anne Rice focused more on the homosexual tendencies of these vampires, particularly Lestat, it came as a bit of a letdown not to see them explore their passion in the film.
Fast forward to 2022, and we finally got everything we wanted and more with AMC's television reboot of the series, which delves further into Rice's world and gives us a much deeper (hehe) look into all of the beloved characters. Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson's chemistry is palpable as Lestat and Louis, as is Anderson's chemistry with Assad Zaman, who plays Armand.
Spoiler alert through the end of the second season, before you go any further.
By the end of the first episode, the show sets itself up to be sexy, steamy, intriguing, and full of passion. While it still is all of those things, the sex isn't what's prevalent in the storyline and takes more of a back burner to the focus of the vampire's lust for the kill. This joy of taking life is something they get off on in their own way, but much more sadistically.
Instead, the story delves into the convoluted relationship of Louis and Lestat, especially as the two ultimately wind up plotting to kill each other. It also digs deeper into the relationship between Louis and Armand, whom Louis claims is the "love of his life." Their relationship is just as complex in its own way and becomes the central focus of the second season. During that, Louis battles his guilt over the murder of Lestat, who also had his own previous dealings with Armand, as well.
Seriously, this is the hottest gay love triangle we wish we could get in the middle of.
Still, even though we don't get an insane amount of sex throughout the show, what we did get left us yearning for more, and also left us feeling a little like we wanted to suck on some necks for ourselves.
Here's a ranking of the show's current sex scenes through to the end of season two.
5. Louis and Lestat make Antoinette jealous
If you've seen the show, you know there's a wild rollercoaster of drama between Lestat and Louis, particularly as the two work out ways to kill the other behind their backs. Along the way, another vampire named Antoinette (Maura Grace Athari) gets Lestat's attention, which only furthers the friction between Lestat and Louis. During one of their reconnections after an argument in the sixth episode of season one, Antoinette watches Louis and Lestat make love to each other from the window sill, which is the exact seat we wish we had for the show.
4. Louis and Armand make love over books
To be honest, there's a bit of a missed opportunity with the show to explore the connection between Louis and Armand more intimately. It's nice that the show doesn't center around sex and focuses more on the storyline, but the sexual tension between these two would have been great to watch play out a little more (and maybe it still will by season three.)
At one point during their time at the theater of vampires, Louis tells Armand to “take off his clothes, face down, in a coffin” and to read to him while they make love. For all of the heated passion between the two of them throughout the rest of the series, this is one of the few times we actually get a look at how they get it on with each other in the sixth episode of season two.
3. Louis' mind is elsewhere with Lestat
During the sixth episode of season one, we get another encounter with Lestat and Louis during their complicated back-and-forth arguments. While it's happening, Louis and Claudia (Bailey Bass) have their own separate side conversation about how they might be able to escape from Lestat's hold. This interaction shows Louis' inner conflict as tensions continue to brew between the two lovers as they work to sort out their feelings for each other, if they ever do..
2. Louis and Jonah hook up in the woods
In the third episode of season one, we get the first real look into Louis' jealousy when it comes to Lestat after he goes off and hooks up with another woman. To get his own semblance of revenge, he meets up with his childhood friend, Jonah (Thomas Antony Olajide) and the two spend some time together in the woods. That "time" leads to an encounter that ends with Jonah going down on Louis right out in the open. As Jonah gives Louis head, we also get to see Louis' internal fight against his vampire instincts as he becomes more in line with his newer vampire identity. The depiction of his struggle is also reminiscent of people not wanting to embrace their true selves, and his self-mutilation during the pleasure when he bites himself adds a layer of complexity to the scene.
1. Louis, Lestat, and Lily have a bisexual threesome
The entire first episode revolves around the growing sexual tension between Louis and Lestat, with Louis even telling the reporter to “let the story seduce you, as I was seduced.” The culmination of all of the passion comes to a head when they finally give in to their passion during an encounter with Lily (Najah Bradley). This is easily the most intense and passionate sex scene thus far in the series, with the most nudity attached. It starts out with Louis going down on Lily at Lestat's encouragement, and as he gives her oral pleasure, Lestat puts her to sleep so he and Louis can bring their attention back to each other. The consummation of their love is also in line with Lestat siring Louis, and as the two float together, naked, in the middle of the room, Louis' life as a vampire begins.