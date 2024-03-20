Everything we're obsessed with in the new 'Interview With the Vampire' trailer

An extended trailer for season two of Interview With the Vampire hit the internet yesterday, and it’s making fans of the classic Anne Rice series positively ravenous.

The first season aired on AMC back in the fall of 2022, and culminated in Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (then played by Bailey Bass) believing they had succeeded in killing their fellow vampire and maker, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

But where the TV series shifted gears from the source material is that it had Louis ultimately be the one who “killed” his lover, as opposed to Claudia. And viewers have been eager to see how this might impact the continuation of the story, both for the characters individually and in terms of their relationships with one another.

The official description of season two reveals that it picks up “from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940,” after Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat. Louis is still recounting his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), now with the identity of his lover for the past 77 years, Armand (Assad Zaman), revealed.

“Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia,” the description continues. “It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.”

The extended trailer has a plethora of goodies to keep fans on edge until season 2 premieres on May 12. Let’s take a look!

Louis and Armand’s love story The love story between Louis and Armand is clearly going to be big part of the next season, both in present day and in the past. Zaman recently told TV Insider that he believes “people would see a tenderness” between the two that’s different than what Louis and Lestat shared. “There’s a lot of soft affection with Armand and Louis,” he added.

The return of Lestat

Can’t imagine this will cause any trouble.

Claudia 2.0 Delainey Hayles is taking over for Bass in the role of Claudia for season two. Fortunately, the character is so beloved that fans already seem to be taking to her even from the trailer.

Lestat/Armand, anyone? What would a vampire love story be without a little love triangle? Fans have already expressed curiosity as to whether the series is going to take a departure from the books with this one, and…well, at this point, it seems like it’s anyone’s guess!

The Théâtre des Vampires

In the books, this is where Louis and Claudia meet Armand for the first time, as part of a coven disguised as a theater troupe who uses their horror plays as a cover to kill and feed off of humans in the audience. Fun!