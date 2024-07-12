Scroll To Top
TV

Jonathan Bennett to judge Hallmark competition show seeking 'Mr. Christmas'

Jonathan Bennett to judge Hallmark competition show seeking 'Mr. Christmas'

Santa Claus and Jonathan Benett
DFree/Shutterstock

The winner will get to star in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

rachelkiley

This week, Hallmark announced a new reality competition show in search of a new leading man to join their rotating cast of holiday hunks.

Finding Mr. Christmas will feature 10 actors competing to become the titular "Mr. Christmas" through a series of challenges, with the winner receiving a lead role in one of the network's Christmas movies. The show was co-created by Jonathan Bennett, who will also serve as one of the judges.

"The idea for Finding Mr. Christmas…was sparked out of something that’s really happening in real life where people want to join the network. They want to be part of the family because they see how successful the brand is and how much people love the brand and they want to be in on the party," he said. "And so we thought, why not make a journey that people can watch on TV?"

Of particular interest was the question of whether or not LGBTQ+ actors would be considered in the running, and the answer appears to be "yes."

"I'm a Hallmark holiday hunk and I'm pretty freaking gay," Bennett said.

Hallmark frequently works with several out actors, including the Mean Girls star. And after previously facing controversy for its lack of LGBTQ+ representation, the network has gradually become more inclusive on screen as well, offering the occasional film featuring same-sex couples.

There's still a long way to go for diversity where Hallmark is concerned, but so far they've continued to set themselves apart from the network started by the former CEO of their parent company, Bill Abbott, by even opening the door to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

So, more of that please. The gays love Christmas, too!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TVEntertainmentMoviesCelebrities
christmas moviesfinding mr christmashallmarkjonathan bennettreality competition
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio