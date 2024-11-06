Scroll To Top
Interviews

Jonathan Bennett promises plenty of 'hunky' & 'sexy' men on his new Hallmark reality show

​Jonathan Bennett promises plenty of 'hunky' & 'sexy' men on his new Hallmark reality show

​Jonathan Bennett promises plenty of 'hunky' & 'sexy' men on his new Hallmark reality show

We must be on the nice list, because these men serve as the perfect gift.

rickycornish

Jonathan Bennett has come a long way since his Aaron Samuels days!

The Hallmark maven continues to break barriers for the network as he continues to star, executive produce, and now host original films and TV shows.

Bennett's latest project for Hallmark is the adorable new reality show called Finding Mr. Christmas. As the title suggests, the show follows a group of aspiring and handsome actors as they compete to become Hallmark's next leading man.

"At Hallmark Channel, we don't make the yuletide gay... we make the yuletide slay! You are going to freak out for this show. We've taken ten hunky guys and we've put them through a competition. Our winner gets crowned 'Mr. Christmas' and he becomes the lead of his own Hallmark Christmas movie," Bennett tells PRIDE.

Fans of Hallmark are going to fall in love with these guys as they partake in a wide range of challenges to show off their acting skills, lovable personalities, and very attractive physiques.

"You've got to be able to chop down a Christmas tree in a flannel shirt and look sexy doing it! It doesn't hurt if you look good in a Christmas sweater and have great teeth. That's what we love about our hunks! Of course they're gorgeous and they have abs for days, but they also have a whole bunch of heart."

Bennett has opened so many doors for LGBTQ+ representation at Hallmark Channel and beyond. The secret to his success? Simply staying true to himself.

"The reason I'm able to do what I do today and have these shows is because I'm unapologetically, authentically myself. Get out of your own way! Just go and be you. Be unapologetically you. When you do that, all of the doors are going to open up."

Finding Mr. Christmas is streaming now on Hallmark+. To see the full interview with Jonathan Bennett, check out the video at the top of the page.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralMenEntertainmentHolidaysCelebrities
hallmarkhallmark channeljaymes vaughancelebritieschristmasentertainmentholidayholidaysjonathan bennettmoviesreality competitionreality showreality tvvideoviralinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio