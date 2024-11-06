​Jonathan Bennett promises plenty of 'hunky' & 'sexy' men on his new Hallmark reality show

Jonathan Bennett has come a long way since his Aaron Samuels days!

The Hallmark maven continues to break barriers for the network as he continues to star, executive produce, and now host original films and TV shows.

Bennett's latest project for Hallmark is the adorable new reality show called Finding Mr. Christmas. As the title suggests, the show follows a group of aspiring and handsome actors as they compete to become Hallmark's next leading man.

"At Hallmark Channel, we don't make the yuletide gay... we make the yuletide slay! You are going to freak out for this show. We've taken ten hunky guys and we've put them through a competition. Our winner gets crowned 'Mr. Christmas' and he becomes the lead of his own Hallmark Christmas movie," Bennett tells PRIDE.

Fans of Hallmark are going to fall in love with these guys as they partake in a wide range of challenges to show off their acting skills, lovable personalities, and very attractive physiques.

"You've got to be able to chop down a Christmas tree in a flannel shirt and look sexy doing it! It doesn't hurt if you look good in a Christmas sweater and have great teeth. That's what we love about our hunks! Of course they're gorgeous and they have abs for days, but they also have a whole bunch of heart."

Bennett has opened so many doors for LGBTQ+ representation at Hallmark Channel and beyond. The secret to his success? Simply staying true to himself.

"The reason I'm able to do what I do today and have these shows is because I'm unapologetically, authentically myself. Get out of your own way! Just go and be you. Be unapologetically you. When you do that, all of the doors are going to open up."

Finding Mr. Christmas is streaming now on Hallmark+. To see the full interview with Jonathan Bennett, check out the video at the top of the page.