TV

It’s too cold! Cozy up with these 5 recent queer shows you may have missed instead

Stay inside and cozy up with these 5 recent queer shows you may have missed

A Murder at the End of the World ; Culprits; Hollywood Houselift
Courtesy of Hulu; Freevee

Why brave the elements when you could be under a blanket watching streaming some queer TV?

rachiepants

Baby, it’s way too cold outside. Temperatures are plummeting around the country and sure playing in the snow can be fun, but after the novelty wears off (see you in 15 minutes, Mary) it's time for a little cozy indoor entertainment.

Instead of braving frostbite, pop some popcorn, warm up some cocoa, grab your designer throw (and a cutie to cuddle up with), and catch up on those recent queer shows you may have missed when it was too nice outside to stay in!

Culprits

Take your favorite gritty British heist film and make it super gay and what you’ll get is the excellentCulprits.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Femme, Candyman) stars as Joe Petrus a man with a very secret, very criminal history. Three years ago he was recruited to take part in a dangerous heist, and despite all the odds he pulled off and disappeared into a new life in America, complete with a hot soon-to-be husband and two adorable kids. But of course, this nuclear family is about to blow up when his past comes back to haunt him, this time wearing a mask and assassinating his co-conspirators.

Where to stream: On Hulu

True Detective: Night Country

Ok, to be fair this just started this week, but having seen the first episode of this series, like the first season of the hit show, is going to be one you don't want to miss out on. Plus it stars two out queer leads: Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as the titular detectives.

This time around the True Detective story follows the dual mystery of an indigenous woman’s unsolved murder and a group of scientists that disappeared into thin (very, very cold air) that just may be connected. Despite a seething rage bubbling below the surface between the two detectives, they are going to have to team up to confront the evil in their tiny Alaskan townWhere to stream: On Max

The Buccaneers

Who doesn’t love a period piece, am I right? Especially a feminist take on a classic bodice ripper? The Buccaneers is based on Edith Wharton’s final, unfinished novel about a group of young, wealthy American women who head over to England in search of husbands. While the British upper crust may turn thier nose at the girls' 'new money' and American culture they are eager for their fortunes. And wouldn't you just know it, there are a couple of Sapphic girlies in the mix adding another layer of romantic taboo — and frankly is the best and healthiest couple in the mix. The series has just been renewed for a second season, so now is the time to get into it!

Where to stream: On Apple TV+

A Murder at the End of the World

Is there anything cozier than a mystery? Take an Agatha Christie-style mystery, make it queer, and give it a modern twist and what you end up with is A Murder at the End of the World. The series which stars out actors Emma Corin and Raúl follows a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker (Corrin) who along with eight other guests by a reclusive billionaire to a remote retreat only to have one of the guests fall prey to a murderer. Classic setup, but with a cool new queer lens. We love a whodunit!

Where to stream: On Hulu

Hollywood Houselift

Interior design and messy drama? Sign us up. There is a reason we can’t quit Jeff Lewis (and why would we want to?) it is because he knows how to give the audience both! Season two of his home-renovator-to-the-stars series has returned and it's the perfect dose of reality TV and design serotonin!


Where to stream: On Freevee

TVEntertainment
tvqueer tv showsculpritsa murder at the end of the worldthe buccaneerstrue detective: night countryhollywood houselift
Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

