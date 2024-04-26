Is 'Princess Diaries 3' still happening? Anne Hathaway's latest update gives fans hope

It's been two decades since the last entry into The Princess Diariesfilm franchise graced our screens. But Anne Hathaway is keeping our hopes and dreams alive that a third film could still come to fruition.

The actress initially made waves back in 2019 when she admitted to Andy Cohen that a script for Princess Diaries 3 actually exists — and that both Julie Andrews, who played her character's grandmother in both films and producer Debra Martin Chase were enthusiastic about where things were headed.

Unfortunately, her most recent update doesn't provide much to go on. However, it does indicate people are still trying to make this happen.

"We're in a good place," Hathaway recently told V Magazine . "That's all I can say. There's nothing to announce yet. But we're in a good place."

The comment particularly stands out in contrast to what she said about a potential sequel to The Devil Wears Prada in the same interview. That, she admitted, is "probably not" going to happen.

"We all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we'd all be crazy not to," she said. "But there's a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object. Now with so much being digital, it would just be very different."

The Princess Diaries has much more to draw from, as the films were based on an 11-book series of the same name by Meg Cabot that was published between 2000 and 2015, with an additional pandemic-themed installment printed last year. The film sequel, written by a pre-Grey's Anatomy Shonda Rhimes, was not based on any of the novels. Although, it's unclear whether a third film would draw further inspiration from them or not.

Andrews hasn't been quite as optimistic as Hathaway, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 that it was likely "too late" for a revival of the beloved films and saying something similar to TODAY.com last month.

"It's quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done," she said, "and I'm not sure, but sometimes it's best to leave a good thing alone. I don't like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, 'til it's dead."

Still, she admits, she would be "very happy if we did do another one."

And so the hope, much like the House of Renaldi, lives on.