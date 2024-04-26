PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/26

Hi Fam 🌈

Pardon us for interrupting your Dead Boy Detectives binge — listen, we get it, we’re obsessed with the new queer supernatural mystery series too, but this will only take a minute and honestly there’s so much queer joy to be found in this week, we just had to share.

This week, PRIDE also sat down with the cast of Dead Boy Detectives to talk about just how very queer it is, particularly Edwin’s journey of self-discovery and, of course, the found family this little group of misfits creates!

But that’s not all: We also chatted with adult star Cody Seiya about his future in the industry and Dua Lipa reacted live to learning she had made Billboard chart history! We also caught up with Drag Race season 16 winner Nymphia Wind and drag star Derrick Barry (who was delightfully shady as always), were moved by a mom explaining the concept of coming out to her BAFFLED kids, and, as always, laughed hysterically at the latest conservative faux pas, including that time Trump’s hair tried to run away — and so much more.

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

And, of course, happy Lesbian Visibility Day to all who observe! (See what I did there?)

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish had an eventful and very funny weekend hopping from Las Vegas to Los Angeles! First up, he and his bestie Karsyn checked out Taylor Tomlinson’s hilarious stand-up set at Encore Theater on The Strip. Then, he and his friends checked out the hot new brunch spot Flight Club Las Vegas before heading down to LA for Bianca Del Rio’s hysterical Dead Inside Tour.



I had the pleasure of representing PRIDE at this year’s Salem Horror Fest . This LGBTQ-created and run film festival is truly one of a kind and hosted in a city just as unique. This year’s festivities kicked off at the Peabody Essex Museum with Faculty of Horror’s Andrea Subissati moderating a Q&A with scream queen extraordinaire Linnea Quigley, followed by a screening of The People’s Joker. It was just the beginning of a program packed with films from queer filmmakers exploring our fear, anxieties, and desires on screen. Stay tuned for our coverage of the event, its films, and an exploration of Salem, the queer destination you’ve been sleeping on!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 In theaters: Challengers Luca Guadagnino is one of those directors who does not miss, and once again, with Challengers, it’s game, set, match! The always incredible Zendaya stars alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in this steamy, complicated story set in the high-stakes world of professional tennis. 📺 Stream & Chill: Dead Boy Detectives & We’re Here (Season 4) There are some weeks where we just go back to our old comfort watches, but this week we’re blessed with not one but two new faves to enjoy. First up is the aforementioned Dead Boy Detectives, but also returning for a fourth season — now with an all-new cast — is one of the most moving and gorgeous shows on HBO, and that’s We’re Here. In the season premiere, Sasha Velour, Priyanka, and Jaida Essence Hall head to Tennessee! The shows are now streaming on Netflix and HBO Max, respectively. 🎧 In our ears: “Hell Together” by David Archuleta David Archuleta’s voice always gives us chills but his latest, "Hell Together," has us in tears as well. The song is about a conversation he had with his mother regarding his coming out and leaving the Mormon church, and how she would follow him anywhere. 😭

