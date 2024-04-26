Scroll To Top
Celebrating Lesbian Visibility Day: 10 perfect gifts for the queer women in your life

Courtesy The Pride Store

Discover the perfect gifts to celebrate Lesbian Visibility Day and honor the vibrant spirit of WLW empowerment with our curated selection from The Pride Store.

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

As Lesbian Visibility Day dawns upon us, it's a moment to honor and celebrate the vibrant tapestry of queer women everywhere. Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the ideal gift for a beloved queer woman in your life, The Pride Store has curated a selection of ten exquisite products that embody empowerment, self-love, and sensuality. From art prints to intimate wellness essentials, each item radiates WLW energy, making them perfect tokens of appreciation on this special day.

Explore WLW inspo at The Pride Store this month

JUSTMIKEYSART - THE GODDESS ART PRINT

JUSTMIKEYSART - THE GODDESS ART PRINT

Courtesy The Pride Store

Embracing womanhood and femininity, JustMikeysArt's "The Goddess" Art Print is a breathtaking ode to the beauty of the female form. This stunning 11”x14” print celebrates body positivity and freedom of expression, making it an empowering addition to any space.

TREVOR WAYNE POP ART - LADIES HARD ENAMEL PIN

TREVOR WAYNE POP ART - LADIES HARD ENAMEL PIN

Courtesy The Pride Store

Honor the enduring love of queer women with Trevor Wayne Pop Art's Ladies Hard Enamel Pin. This vintage-inspired design captures the hidden yet potent essence of WLW relationships, making it a poignant symbol of love and solidarity.

EDONISTA - GLASGOW DUAL END VIBRATOR

EDONISTA - GLASGOW DUAL END VIBRATOR

Courtesy The Pride Store

Indulge in pleasure with Edonista's deluxe Glasgow Dual End Vibrator. Crafted for in-and-out satisfaction, this vibrator boasts a powerful massager head and a ribbed shaft, offering a symphony of sensations. Its high-quality silicone and customizable vibration patterns ensure an unforgettable experience.

EDONISTA - VALENTINA 10-SPEED RABBIT VIBRATOR

EDONISTA - VALENTINA 10-SPEED RABBIT VIBRATOR

Courtesy The Pride Store

Experience bliss with Edonista's Valentina 10-Speed Rabbit Vibrator. Designed to target both internal and external pleasure points, this rabbit vibrator features dual motors and whisper-silent operation, perfect for solo escapades or intimate moments with a partner.

CONDITIONHER - BODY TALK T-SHIRT

CONDITIONHER - BODY TALK T-SHIRT

Courtesy The Pride Store

Make a statement with conditionHER's Body Talk T-shirt. Featuring an array of alternative words for "vulva," this edgy design sparks intentional conversations about womanhood and self-care, making it a bold addition to any wardrobe.

ICONIC UNDIES - WOMEN'S ICONIC THONG

ICONIC UNDIES - WOMEN'S ICONIC THONG

Courtesy The Pride Store

Stay comfortable and confident with Iconic Undies' Women's Iconic Thong. Crafted from premium cotton, these thongs offer a barely-there feel, ensuring all-day comfort without compromising on style.

Y-LOVE - DENA TONGUE LICKING VIBRATOR

Y-LOVE - DENA TONGUE LICKING VIBRATOR

Courtesy The Pride Store

Elevate pleasure with the Y-Love Dena Tongue Licking Vibrator. Utilizing sonic pulses, this innovative toy delivers unparalleled stimulation, providing a deeper, more satisfying experience for WLW individuals.

VINCE SPINNATO FRAGRANCES - HOLLYWOOD SUNSET

VINCE SPINNATO FRAGRANCES - HOLLYWOOD SUNSET

Courtesy The Pride Store

Transport your senses to the allure of a California sunset with Vince Spinnato's Hollywood Sunset fragrance. Inspired by the romance of Hollywood Boulevard, this scent captures the essence of glamor and sophistication, making it the perfect gift for the discerning queer woman.

CONDITIONHER - MOISTURIZING CREAM

CONDITIONHER - MOISTURIZING CREAM

Courtesy The Pride Store

Show your intimate areas some love with conditionHER's Moisturizing Cream. Formulated to reduce ingrown hairs and soothe irritation, this cream is a must-have for maintaining intimate health and wellness.

VB HEALTH - WOMEN'S DAILY MULTIVITAMIN

VB HEALTH - WOMEN'S DAILY MULTIVITAMIN

Courtesy The Pride Store

Support overall health and vitality with VB Health's Women's Daily Multivitamin. Formulated with 37 essential nutrients, this doctor-recommended supplement is optimized for the unique needs of women, ensuring they can embrace each day with energy and vitality.

As we celebrate Lesbian Visibility Day, let's honor the resilience, strength, and beauty of queer women everywhere. Whether through art, self-care, or intimate wellness, these ten products from The Pride Store offer meaningful ways to express love, empowerment, and solidarity within the WLW community. Embrace the spirit of inclusion and celebration by gifting these exquisite treasures to the queer women in your life, or treat yourself to a moment of self-indulgence and affirmation. Happy Lesbian Visibility Day!

Receive free shipping with promo code "SPRING" (valid thru 4/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

From Your Site Articles
ShoppingWomenLifestyleSexLesbian
lesbian visibility weekwlwlesbian visibility daynsfwthe pride store
Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

