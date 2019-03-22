Rosa Finally Kissed Her Girlfriend on Brooklyn Nine-Nine & Fans Are Losing It

So on this week's episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, viewers finally got to meet Jocelyn (Cameron Esposito), the often-referenced but never seen (until now) girlfriend of fan favorite Detective Rosa Diaz (TV's resident bi icon Stephanie Beatriz).

Although her first interaction with Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) was hilarious, the the thing that really got fans freaking out was seeing her and Rosa finally get to kiss!

ROSA KISSED A WOMAN THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE #Brooklyn99 — Mull (@Mull58675996) March 22, 2019

ROSA DIAZ JUST KISSED A WOMAN I LOVE MY LIFE — milly (@ginasjanet) March 22, 2019

Rosa & Jocelyn’s kiss on loop just because #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/71WbrImAVL — Val loves Stephanie (@stephsxbby) March 22, 2019

i watched that jocelyn and rosa kiss like 10 times, thank you b99 for giving me a lesbian kiss and have holt saying I love you to kevin on the phone whilst talking about therapy and mental health. wow I do love my favourite show — sapphire (@lgbtrapunzel) March 22, 2019

me after seeing rosa and jocelyn kiss pic.twitter.com/TpqnbO45lM — irene saw captain marvel (@nightbarnes) March 22, 2019

watching #brooklyn99 with my family when suddenly rosa diaz just kissed her girlfriend on tv and I was the only one who audibly gasped. spot the gay — kassie (@bitchsuschrist) March 22, 2019

I REALLY JUST GOT TO WATCH ROSA DIAZ KISS A WOMAN ON TV WOW — (@maddiebuckIeys) March 22, 2019

Rosa Diaz kissed a woman on live television everybody say thank you NBC, @nbcbrooklyn99 and @iamstephbeatz — Mar (@hootlessamy) March 22, 2019

Did I...Did I just WATCH Rosa Diaz KISS her GIRLFRIEND Jocelyn?!



And did I LITERALLY just melt onto the floor? @iamstephbeatz pic.twitter.com/56OJH9BRgK — RAI (@rjenelle) March 22, 2019

Rosa and Jocelyn kiss created equal rights #Brooklyn99 — Haydn Peralta (son of Jake and Amy) (@Haydn_E99) March 22, 2019

me watching rosa and jocelyn kiss on repeat: pic.twitter.com/FhM7cwj0r1 — actually ashlea (@ashlearose13) March 22, 2019

LGBT representation may have come a long way since decades past, but every chance we get to see an amazingly cute queer couple show each other some love is still a big deal to us! More of this please!!