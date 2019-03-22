#TV

Rosa Finally Kissed Her Girlfriend on Brooklyn Nine-Nine & Fans Are Losing It

BRB, watching Rosa & Jocelyn's kiss on endless loop.

By Raffy Ermac
March 22 2019 1:29 PM EDT

So on this week's episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, viewers finally got to meet Jocelyn (Cameron Esposito), the often-referenced but never seen (until now) girlfriend of fan favorite Detective Rosa Diaz (TV's resident bi icon Stephanie Beatriz).

Although her first interaction with Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) was hilarious, the the thing that really got fans freaking out was seeing her and Rosa finally get to kiss! 

LGBT representation may have come a long way since decades past, but every chance we get to see an amazingly cute queer couple show each other some love is still a big deal to us! More of this please!! 

