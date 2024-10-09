Scroll To Top
The Legend of Vox Machina has us cheering for the queer heroes in this EXCLUSIVE clip

Exclusive clip of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3

Courtesy of Prime Video

These ladies are in love and not afraid to fight dragons for each other!

If you’re a little nerdy and love LGBTQ+ characters, then you’re in luck because The Legend of Vox Machina is getting even more gay!

Amazon’s adult animated show, based on the popular Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, is back for its third season, and it continues to be delightfully queer.

The first three episodes of the third season were released on Prime Video last week, but the next batch will drop tomorrow, and PRIDE has an exclusive sneak peek clip.

The third season of the fantasy series finds our group of misfit heroes heading to hell to find a solution to the dragons who keep attacking the Republic of Tal’Dorei.

In this exclusive clip, we see Kima, a halfling paladin voiced by bisexual actress Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn 99), run headfirst into a fight with a dragon as her lover, human wizard Allura (Idira Varma, Game of Thrones), tells the rest of the party who are questioning her skill that “the woman I love” can handle herself, even against a chromatic dragon.

Those of you who haven’t taken the time to watch The Legend of Vox Machina yet should take this as your opportunity to do so because the LGBTQ+ community will feel a kinship with the characters on a show based on Dungeons & Dragons because not only is it already beloved by weirdos and misfits, but the heroes are basically a found family full of outsiders, and what’s queerer than that?!

Episodes four, five, and six of The Legend of Vox Machina will premiere on Prime Video on October 10, 2024. Watch the exclusive clip above.

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

